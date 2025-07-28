DEWA powers more than 7.2 million digital transactions in H1

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) enabled customers to seamlessly complete more than 7.2 million transactions across several digital platforms during the first half of 2025.

These transactions included 1.1 million transactions via its website, 2.6 million transactions through its smart app, and 3.5 million transactions through partner-supported platforms, helping DEWA achieve a digital service adoption rate of 99.5%.

Additionally, more than 100 integration projects were completed with 65 government and private organisations by the end of June 2025.

“We continue our tireless efforts to enhance the quality of digital life and accelerate the digital transformation process in DEWA and the Emirate of Dubai. We are keen to advance our leadership in employing AI innovation and the latest technologies to provide more efficient, effective and quality services, and to develop innovative digital solutions that enhance the experience and happiness of stakeholders, helping to reduce their carbon footprint and supporting sustainability efforts,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“At DEWA, we have a secure and advanced digital infrastructure that keeps pace with our ambitions for digital transformation and our efforts to make Dubai a global centre for innovation and technology. We adopt the ‘Services 360’ policy in all our services to reduce procedures, achieve zero bureaucracy and help to establish a leading global system in government work,” Al Tayer added.