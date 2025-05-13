DIFC launches ‘1 Million Learners’ initiative to advance sustainability education in region

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has launched the ‘1 Million Learners’ initiative as part of the DIFC Sustainable Finance Catalyst. The new initiative aims to equip one million individuals with knowledge in sustainability and sustainable finance by 2030. The announcement was made during the Dubai FinTech Summit, hosted by DIFC at Madinat Jumeirah.

The initiative reflects DIFC’s commitment to shaping a financial ecosystem that supports environmental and social responsibility. As economies increasingly integrate sustainability into their growth models, enhancing understanding of sustainable finance is essential to building inclusive, resilient and future-ready societies.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, “DIFC is proud to be leading the way in advancing sustainability in the region. The ‘1 Million Learners’ initiative is a testament to our belief that real impact begins with education. By working closely with our valued partners, we are making sustainability knowledge more accessible and ensuring the region remains at the forefront of global sustainable transformation.”

The initiative is backed by a coalition of 28 founding partners, comprising leading organisations from across sectors that share a commitment to advancing sustainability knowledge. These include: AICPA & CIMA, C3, Candriam, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, Clean Energy Business Council, CFA Institute, DesignThinkers Group, Dubai Business Associates, Edinburgh Business School - Heriot-Watt University, Emirates NBD, Expo City Dubai, GIST Impact, Global Capacity Building Coalition, Global Climate Finance Centre, Global Ethical Finance Initiative, Global Shapers Dubai Hub, Institute of Management Accountants, International Finance Corporation, London Stock Exchange Group, Mastercard, Oxford & Cambridge Society of the UAE, Principles for Responsible Investment, S&P Global, Stashaway, United Nations Development Programme, World Green Economy Organisation and Visa.

In collaboration with its partners, DIFC aims to redefine how sustainability education is delivered at scale, equipping a new generation of professionals with the knowledge to drive meaningful change.

To ensure the programme delivers measurable outcomes, DIFC has appointed GIST Impact as its impact partner. A global leader in total impact assessment, GIST Impact brings more than 17 years of experience in quantifying environmental, social and economic outcomes. Its science-based methodologies are aligned with leading global frameworks, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). The partnership will support DIFC in evaluating the initiative’s impact and communicating its progress effectively.

GIST Impact’s expertise in translating social outcomes such as improved access to education, equity and livelihoods into measurable insights will help ensure the ‘1 Million Learners’ initiative achieves scale while delivering meaningful benefits for communities, particularly in underserved regions.

