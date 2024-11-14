- In Recognition of Establishing a Culture of Innovation and Creative Thinking ..Digital Dubai receives the Certificate of Excellence in Ideas and Innovation Management from the British IdeasUK Foundation

"Digital Dubai has added a new milestone to its record of achievements in adopting innovative work systems that align with future requirements and contribute to strategic goals. The Authority has been awarded the Gold Level Certificate of Excellence in Idea Management and Innovation by IdeasUK, a British institution renowned for assessing organizational capabilities in idea management and fostering a culture of innovation globally. This recognition underscores Digital Dubai’s commitment to fostering innovation and integrating its principles to enhance operations and services."

The award follows a rigorous evaluation process, comparing Digital Dubai’s innovation approach with global best practices, and assessing Dubai’s strengths, successes, and achievements in the field of innovation. The evaluation also recognized Digital Dubai’s proactive approach in leveraging experiences and formulating development plans and programs to achieve its objectives, especially in establishing Dubai as a model for future cities—one that encourages creative thinking and innovation to deliver solutions and enhance the happiness of its residents.

Commenting on this achievement, Maryam Almehrzi – Institutional Development Advisor at Digital Dubai, said, “Receiving the Certificate of Excellence in Innovation Management reflects Dubai Digital’s efforts in adopting creativity and innovation systems and encouraging the generation of ideas to develop products and projects that contribute to achieving its vision of digitizing life in Dubai by leading the digital transformation in the emirate. This accomplishment also highlights the dedication of our teams who strive tirelessly to achieve the goals of the Digital Dubai Strategy by integrating the latest technology with creative, forward-thinking ideas".

"This achievement adds to the Authority’s extensive record of accomplishments in innovation, including the Stevie Awards, the World Intelligence Summit, the Emirates Artificial Intelligence Award, and many others.

Notably, Digital Dubai remains committed to delivering innovative initiatives and projects that meet the needs of Dubai's citizens and residents, contributing to an integrated and pioneering experience in digital transformation that reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global city in this field."

