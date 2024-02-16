Digital Technology Ministry in Uzbekistan Organizes Outsourcing Conference in Dubai

The Digital Technology Ministry of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in collaboration with the IT PARK, held the Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference yesterday at the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC). The conference witnessed the participation of over 100 leading experts and business community members.

Attending the conference were key figures such as the Minister of Digital Technology in Uzbekistan, Sherzod Shermatov, the Uzbek Ambassador in Abu Dhabi, Abdulaziz Akulov, the CEO of the Technology Consortium, Farhad Ibrahimagamov, and the CEO of the Innovation Center at the Dubai International Financial Center, Mohammed Al Bulooshi. Additionally, representatives from leading information technology companies, business process outsourcing firms, project funds, and investors were present.

During his speech at the conference, Minister Sherzod Shermatov stated, "Today, we hold one of the important events aimed at sustaining the growth of information technology capabilities in Uzbekistan. We aim to transform our country into a global hub for outsourcing in the information technology sector, providing attractive conditions for foreign companies."

The minister emphasized that organizing the conference in Dubai is a step towards establishing close relations with the global information technology community. He highlighted that in 2023, 41 entities from the Technology Consortium in Uzbekistan exported information technology services and digital products to the United Arab Emirates, totaling $19.7 million.

The primary goal of the event was not only to increase these numbers but also to showcase Uzbekistan's potential in the information technology sector and enhance its presence as a new outsourcing center. The favorable conditions in the country, such as tax incentives, support programs, technology availability, qualified workforce, and advanced infrastructure, were all considered.

Minister Sherzod Shermatov affirmed Uzbekistan's commitment to establishing an International Center for Digital Technology Institutions, providing a unique environment for global business operations through Uzbekistan. The center will include organizational testing environments, strict protection of intellectual property and personal data, and comprehensive government and banking services. The country will also offer significant support in labor legislation, customs, taxes, and dispute resolution for foreign companies.

During the conference, various companies operating in the Technology Consortium in Uzbekistan and other firms shared their experiences and presented innovative solutions in the information technology sector. They aimed to build business partnerships with counterparts in Dubai and the UAE. Some UAE companies also showcased their experiences in conducting business in Uzbekistan and discussed prospects for cooperation and investment there.

Representatives from the Technology Consortium in Uzbekistan highlighted initiatives and supportive opportunities for the outsourcing sector, including exemptions from corporate taxes and value-added tax. They presented programs such as "Zero Risk" for foreign information technology companies and business process outsourcing companies interested in entering the Uzbek market.

It is worth noting that Uzbekistan's greatest asset is its human capital, with nearly two-thirds of the population being youth under 30 years old, possessing high levels of education and foreign language proficiency. Over 30,000 students graduate annually from 65 universities in fields related to information technology.

The Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference in Dubai is considered a strategic event aimed at enhancing Uzbekistan's position in utilizing external resources for global information technology. As a result of the conference, more than 15 companies are expected to open representative offices in Uzbekistan, with an anticipated total export value of $10 million in the first year and $50 million within three years. This is expected to create at least 500 new job opportunities in the first year and at least 2,000 job opportunities within three years for local information technology specialists.

