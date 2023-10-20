DSC’s Pavilion in the Exhibition attracts Prominent Personalities and displays its Smart Services & the New Version of the Council’s Website

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) is participating in the GITEX Global Technology Exhibition 2023, taking place at Dubai World Trade Center.



DSC’s pavilion in the Exhibition, held within an area of 45.5 square/meters, displays the Council’s smart services which are developed to conform to the latest global technologies; among which are: Metaverse Store, Dubai Interactive Sports Map, the smart application, the Council’s new website and sports data.



DSC’s pavilion attracts several of the Exhibition’s visitors including directors general of government departments, senior managers in private corporations & companies, staff in various technological fields, leaders and specialists in technology & innovation industry.



H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC, H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and Mr. Saleh Al-Marzouqi, Director of Corporate Support Dept. in DSC, have briefed the visitors on the most eminent products of the pavilion besides the new technological services presented by DSC to the sports sector in order to enhance sports tourism & to increase the sports contribution in Dubai domestic product.



The Metaverse Store has acquired special attention from the pavilion’s visitors, as it provides opportunities for public to buy any of Dubai clubs’ products through the Metaverse Platform which imitates the real visit to the Store, where products are chosen & payment is processed online and then the club send the products to the customers’ home without a need of visiting the store’s site.



DSC’s pavilion shows several services; among which is the display of the most eminent sports data and figures, related to sports events & facilities in Dubai. In this regard, it is to be mentioned that the Emirate of Dubai organizes more than 450 events, while the numbers of sports facilities in the Emirate exceed 1000 facilities and the numbers of fitness centers are beyond 500 centers.



GITEX Exhibition 2023 witnesses the launch of DSC’s new smart application besides the launch of the new version of DSC’s official website: www.dubaisc.ae, which is designed in a new form that copes with Dubai digital specifications, comprising the unified identity for the websites of Dubai governmental corporations. DSC’s website is one of the first governmental websites which have reached the second stage of Dubai digital unified identity and contains all requirements & specifications. It also provides direct conversations with browsers through artificial intelligence.



DSC’s new website comprises several smart services, the most prominent of which is the three-dimensional electronic sports map, designed in a way of intelligent interaction with browser, and it shows all destinations of sports facilities, including sports companies, fitness centers, governmental & private sports clubs and football academies at all Dubai districts, besides places of the exercise of sports of all kinds whether on the land, sea or air, including outdoor & indoor pitches, air sports, aquatic sports & esports.



DSC’s website also comprises the sports events guide for a period of 10 years, and live telecasting for sports events & championships. It also contains open information including laws & decrees, executive resolutions, organizational resolutions, regulations & reports, results of sports events classification, e-services for registration in international training camps, NOCs, licenses for organization of sports events and licenses of virtual events.



The website also comprises the sports museum section, containing the most famous & rarest photos & sports movies. The website has been designed in such innovative way that supports sustainability.

DSC has shared with a special pavilion in Dubai Government Platform, where all the Council’s services are displayed. Several visitors expressed admiration toward the innovated technologies & services presented by DSC.

DSC participates with new seven smart programs aiming to boost communication between public and athletes & sports sectors in order to enhance cooperation among the various classes in society and create a happy, active & healthy community.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.