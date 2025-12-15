Dubai: A Global Hub for Tech Giants to Test Future Technologies and AI

Dubai - Zeyad Fouad -"Is there a better place than Dubai to launch ambitious innovations?"

This was the rhetorical question posed by Dibo Zhang, General Manager of HONOR GCC, in a statement to Al Bayan. He explained the reasoning behind choosing Dubai for the Middle East launch of the company's new device, the Magic 8 Pro, describing the emirate as the "perfect choice" for debuting their advanced technology. Zhang highlighted that Dubai embodies the very values HONOR built its new device upon: ambition, creativity, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of development.

A Hub for Innovation Speaking to Al Bayan, Zhang stated: "As a global hub for innovation, Dubai leads the region in adopting next-generation technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5.5G networks. This creates an ideal environment to showcase the full capabilities of the HONOR Magic 8 Pro to a segment of early adopters who are actively seeking the latest solutions."

He added that Dubai’s vibrant atmosphere—home to elite creatives, filmmakers, photographers, entrepreneurs, and influencers—makes it the ideal testing ground for the device, particularly for those focused on photography and AI.

Strategic Importance "Hosting the launch event in Dubai ensures a strong presence on both regional and international levels," Zhang added. "As a preferred global destination, Dubai amplifies the reach of our announcement and solidifies the company's presence on the world stage. Strategically, this aligns perfectly with our plan for the GCC, where the UAE, and Dubai in particular, plays a pivotal role in establishing HONOR’s long-term leadership in the region."

Leading the 5.5G Era Regarding the rollout of 5.5G technology and infrastructure readiness, Zhang commented: "The UAE is among the few nations globally that have established the necessary digital infrastructure to unlock the full potential of 5.5G technology. Its telecom operators, particularly e&, are leading the global deployment of next-generation network capabilities. This readiness makes the UAE not only the perfect platform for launching 5.5G but also one of the first markets where users can experience its benefits as intended."

The General Manager elaborated: "5.5G technology offers users radical improvements in speed, stability, and responsiveness. High-definition content downloads become near-instant, streaming becomes smoother, and ultra-low latency provides a completely new experience for mobile gaming, cloud services, and real-time AI applications. Even in crowded venues like concerts, airports, and major events, the network maintains consistent and reliable performance."

Zhang pointed out that thanks to the UAE's ambitious vision for advanced digital infrastructure, HONOR Magic 8 Pro users will be among the first globally to test 5.5G. He affirmed the company’s desire for this technology to represent a qualitative shift toward a smarter, more interactive, and deeper future connectivity experience.

Exceptional Growth in the GCC On the company’s presence in the Middle East and GCC, Zhang said: "2025 has been a pivotal year for HONOR in the GCC. The Gulf nations have become some of our fastest-growing global growth engines, driven by a strong alignment between consumer expectations and the innovations we bring to market. We can confidently say that our trajectory this year has tangibly strengthened our position in the GCC."

He continued: "In the UAE, growth has been led by strong demand for high-end and mid-range devices, especially those offering robust daily use features, AI focus, battery life, and advanced performance." He also noted gaining a strong market foothold in Qatar and Bahrain, where consumers found tangible value in HONOR’s smart photography, battery life, and charging speed technologies.

Drivers of Success Zhang attributed this momentum to several key factors. "HONOR’s leadership in AI-enhanced photography has been a key differentiator in the GCC, where consumers prioritize camera intelligence and performance. Our retail expansion, including flagship stores, has enhanced brand presence and proximity to consumers. Furthermore, our partnerships with telecom operators have improved product accessibility, while our premium after-sales services have built long-term loyalty in a market that values reliability and support."

"Overall, these elements have cemented HONOR’s position as one of the most dynamic and growing tech brands in the region. Consumer demand for HONOR is rising due to our leadership in AI, imaging, performance, and battery innovations—all crucial aspects of daily life," Zhang concluded.