Dubai AI Week Expands Agenda with Global Events Focused on Education and Health

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) will host two additional major events to the inaugural Dubai AI Week, held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, from 21-25 April 2025.

The new additions to the week’s exciting agenda are the 8th International Conference on Education Quality and the HIMSS Executive Summit 2025. These events reflect DFF’s efforts to enhance public-private sector collaboration towards advancing AI and will highlight its practical applications in different sectors.

Dubai AI Week will attract a global audience of thought leaders, experts, and AI professionals alongside senior representatives from leading organisations and companies specialising in AI. The event’s main activities will take place at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers.

8th International Conference on Education Quality

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, in collaboration with the Emirates Academy for Identity and Citizenship, is organising the eighth edition of the International Conference on Quality in Education in Dubai under the theme: “Artificial Intelligence Innovations: Future Visions in Empowering Public Institutions and Enhancing Education Quality.”

The conference aims to promote research and development initiatives in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence, support scientific and educational capabilities both locally and globally, and explore the latest applications that contribute to empowering public institutions and enhancing educational systems. It will be held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai and the headquarters of the General Directorate from April 22 to 24.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, commented: "The UAE is committed to strengthening efforts and building strategic partnerships to solidify its global leadership in developing artificial intelligence innovations. This aligns with the vision of our wise leadership to employ AI in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future. As education is one of the national priorities, integrating AI into this sector will enhance the knowledge and capabilities of current and future generations."

He added: "Through the Artificial Intelligence Innovations Conference, we at the General Directorate reaffirm our commitment to supporting education and knowledge systems and empowering public institutions through innovation. The conference brings together elite AI leaders, researchers, and decision-makers to showcase the latest experiences and scientific applications."

He continued: "The conference agenda reflects Dubai’s ambition to be a global knowledge hub, featuring panel discussions with leading international companies, the presentation of over 200 research papers, the signing of strategic agreements, and the launch of the AI Innovation Lab."

Dubai AI Week also includes the AI Retreat, the Dubai Assembly for AI, the Global Prompt Engineering Championship, the Machines Can See Summit, the Dubai AI Festival, Dubai AI Week Hackathon and AI Week in Schools, Specifically, the Week highlights the opportunities and future impact of artificial intelligence across key sectors including, Government and Regulators, Global Industry Leaders, Future-driven Talent, Startups and Investors, Tech Innovators and Students and educators.

HIMSS Executive Summit 2025

The HIMSS Executive Summit 2025, organised by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) with the support of the Dubai Health Authority and Emirates Health Services, will take place on 23 April 2025, at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. As a major health-tech event, the summit is an exclusive opportunity to foster connections and learn about the major technological shifts in the Middle East’s healthcare sector. This year’s agenda will focus on generative AI, genomics, precision medicine, and digital transformations.

Ronan O’Connor, Managing Director of HIMSS EMEA, said: “The HIMSS Executive Summit is honoured to be a partner event of Dubai AI Week. The Summit will feature thought leaders from regional governments and leading hospitals across the Middle East sharing their expert insights on how AI is shaping the future of healthcare.”

Dubai AI Week will showcase Dubai’s vision for AI and its commitment to fully harnessing AI in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence.

6 Impacted Sectors

Dubai AI Week 2025 highlights the opportunities and future impact of artificial intelligence across key sectors including Government and Regulators, Global Industry Leaders, Future-driven Talent, Startups and Investors, Tech Innovators and Students and Educators.

Each of Dubai AI Week’s events is designed to activate these sectors in meaningful ways – from shaping agile policy at the AI Retreat, to exploring cutting-edge trends with global leaders at the Dubai Assembly for AI. The Global Prompt Engineering Championship and Agentic AI Hackathon spotlight emerging talent, while the Dubai AI Festival connects startups and investors in a dynamic business environment. The Machines Can See Summit brings together tech innovators driving advancements in robotics and autonomous systems, and AI Week in Schools introduces the next generation to the tools and thinking that will shape their futures. Through this integrated approach, Dubai AI Week fosters collaboration, unlocks opportunity, and accelerates AI readiness across the entire innovation ecosystem.

For more information on Dubai AI Week, please visit:https://week.dub.ai

