- Under the patronage of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts and officials from over a 100 countries

Mohammad Al Gergawi: The event reflects our commitment to advancing national strategies that put innovation at the heart of future-readiness

- Global event heralds an extensive lineup of high-level summits, exhibitions, hackathons and competitions across the city

- Bringing together over 10,000 participants, AI showcase features over 150 sessions and workshops, and over 140 activations, with over 180 speakers sharing key insights

The Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced the official agenda for the inaugural Dubai AI Week, taking place from 21-25 April 2025, and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF.

Organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, the global event will convene AI pioneers, innovators, decision-makers, and industry leaders from over 100 countries to foster international collaboration and spotlight the role of AI in reimagining government services, accelerating economic growth, and building future-ready societies.

Dubai AI Week marks a pivotal moment in the UAE’s mission to shape the global AI landscape – one that will be brought to life through a series of flagship initiatives, immersive experiences, and high-impact collaborations.

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, affirmed that Dubai has become a global destination for shaping the future of AI and a leading hub for the world’s top tech companies in this fast-evolving field. He emphasised that this progress is driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the continued guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“Dubai AI Week marks a major milestone in the UAE’s journey to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across governments and industries,” Al Gergawi said. “It reflects our commitment to advancing national strategies that put innovation at the heart of future-readiness, and to turning AI potential into practical, real-world impact.”

He added: “The week will bring together brilliant minds from around the world to develop smart, scalable solutions that serve humanity and open new pathways for innovation and progress. It will also serve as a global platform to highlight best practices in AI adoption and inspire the next wave of ideas and experimentation.”

Public-private partnership enabler

His Excellency Al Gergawi highlighted the importance of participation from UAE and international government entities, noting that Dubai AI Week is a unique opportunity to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors, showcase cutting-edge breakthroughs in AI, and explore how emerging technologies can support both economic growth and social advancement.

He also welcomed the presence of national pavilions from countries around the world, calling it a valuable chance to exchange expertise, spotlight talent, and connect forward-thinking companies with global opportunities.

9 AI-driven events

The Dubai AI Week features a lineup of key events across the city ranging from high-level summits, exhibitions, hackathons and global competitions that are dedicated to advancing AI. These events include, AI Retreat, Dubai Assembly for AI, Global Prompt Engineering Championship, Machines Can See Conference, Dubai AI Festival, Dubai AI Hackathon: Agentic AI, 8th International Conference on Education Quality, HIMSS Executive Summit, and AI in Schools – designed to introduce students and educators to AI concepts.

Over 10,000 AI experts and participants are expected to attend the week-long event, which will host over 180 local and international speakers, more than 150 sessions and workshops as well as over 140 activations. Capitalising on Dubai AI Week’s global appeal, the event is set to host over 25 global tech companies including Google, Microsoft, Meta, IBM, Gartner and Swift, besides welcoming over 15 country delegations showcasing their latest innovations in AI, including the US, South Korea, India, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Italy and Germany.

A platform for strategic partnerships

With collaboration being integral to the success of the global AI industry, Dubai AI Week has been instrumental in facilitating impactful local and international partnerships. This year, the event’s Strategic Partners include, Digital Dubai Authority, DEWA, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and the UAE AI Office.

Additional partners include global tech leaders and AI pioneers, such as Meta, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Gartner, OpenAI, Swift, Nvidia, Palantir, Cohere and ElevenLabs.

The AI Retreat on 21 April at the Museum of the Future will be an exclusive, invite-only event gathering over 100 global leaders, tech giants, decision-makers, and AI experts from both government and private sector to tackle AI challenges, applications and opportunities locally and globally. The event will also host closed roundtable discussions addressing Economy and Investment, Data and Governance, Infrastructure, and Talent Development.

Dubai Assembly for AI from 21–25 April, being held at AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers, will host over 2,500 global AI leaders, policymakers, and executives, featuring 25 sessions and live AI activations presented by leading AI companies.

The Global Prompt Engineering Championship, from 22–23 April at AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers, will witness 24 finalists and AI enthusiasts from amongst a global pool of 3,800 applicants competing in Dubai for AED1 million in prizes across four categories, including Art, Gaming, Coding, and Video.

The championship offers creative local and global talents a platform to demonstrate their skills in the field of prompt engineering by crafting precise instructions for an AI tool to generate desired unique content.

Organised by Dubai AI Campus in partnership with DIFC and the UAE AI Office, the Dubai AI Festival, being held from 23–24 April at Madinat Jumeirah, will host 8,000 industry experts, 500 investors, and 100 exhibitors from around the world – providing a vibrant platform for networking, partnerships, and collaboration.

Organised by Polynome Events in collaboration with the UAE AI Office and DFF, the Machines Can See Summit, from 23-24 April, at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers, will feature keynotes and sessions, workshops and an expo zone. The summit delves into how AI can serve as a force for good, driving positive change across industries and societies.

The 8th International Conference on Education Quality, from 22-24 April, being hosted at the Grand Hyatt Hotel is organised by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai in collaboration with the Emirates Academy for Identity and Citizenship. The conference brings together leading experts, researchers, decision-makers, and university students to discuss the latest developments in artificial intelligence and innovation in public services and education.

Organised by HIMSS and supported by Dubai Health Authority, the HIMSS Executive Summit 2025 on 23 April at Emirates Towers Hotel will explore the potential of generative AI in healthcare, genomics and precision medicine, and the deployment of innovative tools to accelerate digital maturity.

Dubai AI Week Hackathon on 25 April, being held at AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers, is organised by DFF in collaboration with Hackmasters. The hands-on competition will challenge innovators to design autonomous AI agents capable of independently solving real-world problems.

AI Week in Schools, being held from 21-25 April in collaboration with the KHDA, seeks to introduce students to AI concepts and applications, inspiring a new generation of AI-literate innovators.

Promising sectors

Dubai AI Week 2025 highlights the opportunities and future impact of artificial intelligence across key sectors including Government and Regulators, Global Industry Leaders, Future-driven Talent, Startups and Investors, Tech Innovators and Students and Educators.

Each of Dubai AI Week’s events is designed to activate these sectors in meaningful ways – from shaping agile policy at the AI Retreat, to exploring cutting-edge trends with global leaders at the Dubai Assembly for AI. The Global Prompt Engineering Championship and Agentic AI Hackathon spotlight emerging talent, while the Dubai AI Festival connects startups and investors in a dynamic business environment. The Machines Can See Summit brings together tech innovators driving advancements in robotics and autonomous systems, and AI Week in Schools introduces the next generation to the tools and thinking that will shape their futures. Through this integrated approach, Dubai AI Week fosters collaboration, unlocks opportunity, and accelerates AI readiness across the entire innovation ecosystem.

For more information on Dubai AI Week, please visit: https://week.dub.ai

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.