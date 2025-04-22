Dubai Airport Smart Gates Capacity Increased Tenfold

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, announced today the completion of a major upgrade to the "Smart Gates" at Dubai Airports, increasing their capacity by tenfold. The announcement was made during the opening of the 8th International Conference on Excellence and Quality (ICEQ), themed "AI Innovations: Future Foresight for Empowering Public Institutions and Enhancing Education Quality."

Al Marri emphasized that this initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to providing smart, innovative services leveraging the latest technologies to ensure a seamless travel experience, reduce waiting times, and enhance operational efficiency at airports.

The announcement was delivered during his keynote speech at the ICEQ conference, which is organized by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs as part of "Dubai AI Week," running through Thursday.

The conference focuses on innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and their positive impact on empowering government institutions and improving education quality. It explores the transformations in public services and education, highlighting the latest technologies that boost institutional efficiency and advance smart education systems.

The event features panel discussions on topics such as "Using AI Intelligently in Education," exploring smart strategies for leveraging AI to enhance education quality and develop interactive, AI-supported teaching tools. Other sessions will address "Autonomous Government Services Powered by Generative AI," examining how to integrate AI technologies to boost operational efficiency and drive digital transformation.

Additionally, the conference will showcase innovations through the Google Cloud platform, emphasizing its role in supporting government sectors and educational institutions. Participants will present the latest technological advancements and discuss the significance of AI in empowering public organizations and elevating the educational sector.

Source: Albayan Newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.