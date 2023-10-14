Dubai Electronic Security Centre upgrades RZAM cybersecurity app to strengthen digital security standards in Dubai

The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), one of the entities under the Digital Dubai umbrella, has announced new features and updates to the RZAM cybersecurity application, which was launched during the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC) exhibition in March 2023.



DESC prioritises the continuous update of digital security and safety standards; it forms part of the Center’s consistent efforts to develop unconventional cybersecurity solutions and advance Dubai’s position as a sustainable, safe, and trusted digital city, and a global example of digital transformation.



The latest updates enhance the efficiency of the RZAM application in addressing cybersecurity challenges by expanding its user base and making it available on various web browsers, including Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Chrome, and Edge. Users can also download the application from the Chrome Web Store on their computers, or from the App Store on their iPhones. Moreover, the app supports the Arabic language, further enhancing its effectiveness, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to protect internet users from malicious and real-time phishing sites, ensuring a safe and secure internet experience.



Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive, Dubai Electronic Security Center, said, “We are proud of the efforts made by our talented young Emirati professionals in developing a groundbreaking application like RZAM. These dedicated efforts contribute to the advancement of technological security and reflect our commitment to national innovation, in line with the wise leadership’s vision for developing unconventional solutions to tackle cybersecurity challenges.”



“Our team at the Dubai Electronic Security Center is committed to developing innovative solutions and initiatives to secure Dubai’s digital future, and establish a highly reliable cyberspace for the free flow of information,” Al Shaibani added. “This enhances the emirate’s global leadership in digital and information technology, establishing strong digital infrastructure for a secure, digital city that serves as a global model. These efforts resonate with Digital Dubai’s vision for the emirate to become a world-class digital city.”



RZAM application is a web browser extension that continually assesses each webpage for malicious content, unsafe browsing addresses, and online phishing sites by quickly scanning website links and promptly flagging them, in order to take the necessary actions, such as sending warnings to users and blocking suspicious sites.



RZAM provides unmatched speed and accuracy in flagging unsafe sites and identifying evolving threats by continuously updating data. The locally developed solution reflects (DESC) commitment to creating a safe, secure and reliable trusted cyberspace and reinforces the city's position as a leader in cybersecurity, in line with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy 2023’s guiding principle "Free Flow of Information," RZAM supports safe resilient digital world for all users to browse the web without restrictions or worry of malicious content. RZAM's AI-driven approach maintains the need to remain open to innovation and the free flow of ideas, information, and expression where everyone should have the ability and right to access the cyberspace in terms of skills, technology, and opportunity.



The application serves in protecting Dubai's public and private sector organisations as well as individual citizens. It also uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data to continuously learn, enhance its ability to recognise unsafe sites, provide visual alerts, and automatically block harmful websites, ensuring a secure and trusted browsing experience in the future. This makes RZAM one of the most practical applications in online protection.



The application enables companies and businesses to navigate the internet, knowing they are shielded from potential threats and risks, especially in knowledge-based and smart business sectors and activities related to the economy of the future. It supports the growth of the knowledge-based economy, encourages investment in the digital economy, and enhances Dubai’s digital resilience on a broad scale, solidifying its position as a global, digital, and secure hub for the economy of the future.

