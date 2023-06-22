DUBAI ESPORTS AND GAMES FESTIVAL OFF TO A FLYING START AS GAME EXPO SUMMIT SURPASSES EXPECTATIONS WITH STELLAR LINE UP AND LIVE DAYS TO KICK OFF TOMORROW

The region’s biggest and most exhilarating esports and games festival kicked off with gamers, tech enthusiasts, industry professionals and esports fans experiencing Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF 2023) at the South Halls of the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. Engaging sessions included the Global Trends Panel and MENA Trends Panel with engaging discussions held focusing on Destination Dubai and Esports Innovation. The brightest minds in the industry delivered talks with keynote speakers including Dr. Marwan Al Zarooni, Strategic Advisor of DET, Saeed Kharbash, CEO of Dubai Culture and Khalid Al Awar, Director of Sports Development Department at Dubai Sports Council and others.

DEF 2023 offers an immersive experience like no other, showcasing the latest from the gaming industry and providing a platform for enthusiasts to connect, engage and explore the exciting opportunities within the gaming market. This extraordinary festival is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to innovation, entertainment, and the growth of the esports industry.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DEF 2023 commenced with the GameExpo Summit, a two-day business conference powered by PG Connects, attended by over 1000 leading industry professionals. The summit aims to foster the growth of the gaming industry in the region, empowering the next generation of games business and driving investment in this dynamic ecosystem. From thought-provoking discussions to networking opportunities, the GameExpo Summit promises to be a game-changer for the industry. In addition to the GameExpo Summit, DEF 2023 offers a diverse range of events tailored to cater to every gaming passion. Visitors had the opportunity to connect with industry thought leaders, gain valuable insights, and explore the latest trends and opportunities in the gaming market, with key fringe events including the ‘Investor Connector’ and ‘The Big Indie Zone’.

DEF 2023 welcomes everyone, including families, to indulge in family-friendly esports tournaments and join in the excitement.

