DUBAI ESPORTS AND GAMES FESTIVAL PRESENTS PLAY BEYOND: ONLY DAYS TO GO FOR THE ULTIMATE INFLUENCER GAMING SHOWDOWN FEATURING MINIMINTER AND ABO FLAH!

Get ready for the gaming event of the year as Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF), organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), proudly presents Play Beyond! Taking place on 24-25 June on the main stage in the Gaming Theatre in association with VOX Cinemas, this extraordinary tournament brings together top influencers from around the world, showcasing the exhilarating and entertaining world of esports.

Play Beyond is not the average gaming competition; it is a clash of titans, where the best influencers will battle it out across multiple genres. Witness mind-blowing gameplay, awe-inspiring skills, and epic moments as these gaming legends go head-to-head for the coveted Play Beyond Trophy.

The competition will feature both a Regional Team, composed of four influential gamers from the Middle East, and an International Team, consisting of four renowned influencers from different corners of the world. These gaming superstars have been battling it out across the globe while playing games including Fall Guys, Fortnite, Rocket League, FIFA 23, Overcooked, Street Fighter 6 and Call of Duty, and will come together for the final to engage in intense matches that will keep visitors on the edge of their seat. This two days tournament will be held on the main stage, and promises surprises, mid-game challenges, and stoppage time, ensuring a thrilling and unforgettable experience.

On the International Team, the presence of MiniMinter (Instagram: @miniminter), a beloved influencer with a massive following, adds an extra layer of excitement to the event, and fans can look forward to a special Meet & Greet opportunity with him. Grant is also on board (Instagram: @granthinds), whose engaging content and expert analysis have captivated audiences worldwide. The pair will be joined by gaming superstar, Demisux (Instagram: @demisux) and gaming tournament expert, Granthinds (Instagram: @granthinds).

Among the influencers competing for the Regional Team, is AboFlah as team captain (Instagram: @aboflah), whose charismatic personality and gaming prowess have made him a favourite among fans. Saeed Wolf (Instagram: @saeed.wolf) will also be present, showcasing his strategic gameplay and captivating audience engagement. Alongside these players will be Bashayer (Instagram: @_.gh/), an influential figure in the gaming community known for her impressive gaming skills, as well as Basharkk (Instagram: @basharkk) will also be in attendance, bringing his unique style and talent to the Play Beyond tournament.

Join the action on 24 June and 25 June for GameExpo, set on the main stage in the Gaming Theatre in association with VOX Cinemas, where Play Beyond will redefine the boundaries of gaming and showcase the future of esports. Dubai Esports and Games Festival welcomes you to be part of this incredible journey! Get your tickets today and arrive early to get front row seats: https://www.dubaiesportsfestival.com/en/home.html & https://www.instagram.com/dxbesportsfest/?hl=en

