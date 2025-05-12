- Under the patronage of Maktoum bin Mohammed, Dubai FinTech Summit brings together global industry stalwarts, innovators and policymakers

Ahmed bin Saeed attends opening of third edition of Summit, which has drawn more than 1,000 investors, 300 speakers, and 200 exhibitors, besides participants from 120 countries

Event highlights distinguishing factors in UAE’s rise as a global financial powerhouse and hub for FinTech innovation

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the DIFC, the Dubai FinTech Summit kicked off its 3rd edition today with global industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers deliberating on the latest trends and insights driving the FinTech sector.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Airline and Group, witnessed the opening of the two-day event, which highlights the UAE’s global stature as a leading financial centre and hub for FinTech innovation, thanks to its flexible and attractive business environment, advanced legislation, and world-class digital infrastructure.

Organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under the theme ‘FinTech for All,’ the Summit commenced at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, with over 9,000 participants from 120 countries in attendance, alongside more than 1,000 investors, over 300 speakers and 200 exhibitors.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed later toured the exhibition being held as part of the Summit, where he was apprised about strategic initiatives that Dubai and DIFC have been driving to elevate the emirate’s status as a leading global financial centre.

Dedicated pavilions

Dedicated start-up and country pavilions in the exhibition arena showcase cutting-edge solutions from emerging and established players. Additionally, the FinTech World Cup is providing promising FinTech start-ups a global platform to showcase their solutions to investors, venture capitalists, and strategic partners, and an opportunity for investors to identify the next big idea.

Organised by DIFC as a global platform for the world’s FinTech community, the Dubai FinTech Summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the DIFC’s strategic goal of propelling Dubai to be a top-four global financial centre by 2033. The Summit facilitates the sharing of insights, strategic announcements, global collaborations, and the showcasing of groundbreaking innovations, all at once.

A global platform

During his opening remarks at the Summit, His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, announced the Dubai Future Finance Week, which will premiere in 2026. An initiative led by DIFC, it will encompass events such as the Dubai FinTech Summit, Future Sustainability Forum, Private Capital Forum, Seamless Middle East, HODL Summit, and Dubai Future District Fund Annual General Meeting.

“The week-long event will be held under the theme, ‘Pioneering tomorrow’s financial landscape: Innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity’ and is set to attract over 40,000 of the brightest, most influential minds to shape the future of the financial world,” His Excellency said.

“The launch of the Dubai Future Finance Week is part of DIFC’s commitment to leading Dubai’s future in both finance and innovation. This new global platform will further cement Dubai’s position as the region’s leading global financial centre.

“Since the launch of the Dubai FinTech Summit, DIFC has made significant strides up the Global Financial Centres Index - particularly in the FinTech category, where Dubai is now ranked among the top five global centres. This recognition underscores DIFC’s role as a catalyst for innovation and highlights the strength of our thriving ecosystem, one that nurtures emerging technologies and empowers forward-thinking entrepreneurs.”

Profound influence

Dubai’s influence as a global hub for FinTech continues to grow as evidenced by DIFC, with over 100 related partnerships and agreements with leading organisations across the world. DIFC-based start-ups have also raised over $4 billion in funding locally, regionally and globally.

During the last decade, DIFC has attracted 1,304 AI, FinTech and innovation companies to establish a presence in Dubai. These companies operate out of 63 countries, reflecting the immense confidence placed by the international FinTech industry in the proposition developed by DIFC.

Advanced ecosystem

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority commented: “Dubai’s intention to be the global capital of financial innovation is clear and we continue to attract start-ups, growth stage firms and unicorns at unprecedented rates because what we have done allows them to thrive.”

Amiri continued: “DIFC has built one of the most advanced financial ecosystems in the world. Dubai is not just shaping the FinTech landscape in the region. We have become a global launchpad for firms to test ideas, introduce technologies that disrupt, and policies that inspire.”

The Future of Finance report

At the Summit, DIFC unveiled ‘The Future of Finance’ report, the Centre’s first-ever report that links AI and FinTech. Developed with the involvement of industry experts and clients, the report highlights AI’s transformative impact on finance and innovation. It also offers bold insights on how the new market entrants and FinTech disruptors are challenging traditional banking models as digital connectivity expands globally, leading to a more dynamic and inclusive financial ecosystem.

The report also highlights key opportunities for financial services firms, including expanding into high-growth markets through digital solutions like mobile banking and alternative lending, fostering collaboration with FinTech disruptors to develop hybrid products, and adopting cloud computing for agility and efficiency. Prioritising AI integration, strengthening cybersecurity, and upskilling workers in emerging technologies are also crucial.

Discussion panels

Dubai FinTech Summit offers a high-level platform for discussion panels and dialogue, allowing participants to share valuable insights on FinTech’s key themes and future trends. Such sessions will be joined by prominent dignitaries including Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and Chief Executive Officer, UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA); Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE; and His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC.

Notable speakers

Prominent speakers on Day 1 of the Summit include Reid Hoffman, Co-Founder of LinkedIn, Inflection AI and Manas AI and Partner at Greylock, LinkedIn, Inflection AI and Manas AI; Matthew Koder, President, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Bank of America; HE Caroline D. Pham, Acting Chairperson, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission; HE Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, Governor, Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO); Raman Bhatia, Group Chief Executive Officer, Starling Bank; Lori Schwartz, Global Head of Treasury Services, J.P. Morgan Payments; Dawn Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd's Americas; Diana Guzmán, Chair of the Prudence Foundation and Chief Sustainability Officer, Prudential PLC; and K. Rajaraman, Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Speaking at Day 2 are John Schindler, Secretary General, Financial Stability Board; Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bombay Stock Exchange; Eun-bo Jeong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Korea Exchange (KRX); HE Hadi Badri, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Economic Development Corporation; Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority; Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank; and Saker Nusseibeh, Chief Executive Officer, Federated Hermes Limited.

