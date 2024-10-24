Dubai Future Foundation and China’s NICE Collaborate to Drive Innovation and Tech Advancements

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s National Innovation Center par Excellence (NICE) to explore areas of collaboration to drive tech adoption and innovation.

This strategic initiative aims to bolster Dubai's global leadership in industrial innovation, attract investments, and enhance private sector participation in research and development. It will provide essential research infrastructure for future industrial clusters, generating new growth opportunities in a knowledge-based, technology-driven economy and positioning Dubai as a leading epicenter for research, development, and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, and Dr. Qing Liu, Director of the National Innovation Center par Excellence (NICE), during the SuperBridge Summit 2024 in Dubai.

Under the MoU, the two parties will explore avenues for cooperation in knowledge transfer, attracting and empowering talent, retaining competencies, and facilitating mutual market access.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, emphasized that bilateral partnerships and the exchange of successful experiences are essential to supporting innovation, development, research, and knowledge sharing within Dubai’s forward-looking strategy: “Our collaboration with NICE marks a significant step in shaping the future of innovation. This program not only highlights our commitment to cultivating an ecosystem that empowers talent and drives research but also positions Dubai as a pivotal player on the global stage for research and development. By unlocking new streams for growth, we will redefine what’s possible in a rapidly evolving economy.”

Dr. Qing Liu, Director of NICE, added: "We are pleased to strengthen the research and development-as-an-industry model in Dubai through our strategic collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation. Dubai and the UAE are in a prime position to become a global hub for innovation, thanks to their cultural openness, pro-business and talent-friendly policies, and capital that enables growth. By partnering with Dubai Future Foundation, we can fully harness the research and development sector’s potential in Dubai, contributing to significant productivity growth and long-term positive economic transformation regionally and globally."

