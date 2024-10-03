Dubai Government set to showcase latest AI-powered innovations accelerating city’s digital transformation at GITEX Global 2024

- Digital Dubai will showcase solutions, products, trends, and services from participating entities under the unified ‘Dubai Government Pavilion’

- Platform will bring together over 45 government and private sector entities, along with key partners supporting digital transformation efforts

- Digital Dubai to highlight its achievements in executing its strategy for digitising life in the city at the leading global tech event

Digital Dubai announced that it will showcase the Dubai Government’s cutting-edge solutions that are accelerating the city’s digital transformation, at the upcoming GITEX Global 2024. The world’s leading tech event is set to take place from 14 to 18 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the event, Digital Dubai will showcase solutions, products, trends, and services from participating entities under the unified ‘Dubai Government Pavilion’. The platform will bring together over 45 government and private sector entities, along with key partners supporting digital transformation efforts, highlighting the city's progress in digital innovation in line with its vision to become a leading smart city.

The ‘Dubai Government Pavilion’ will also highlight the application of cutting-edge technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, with a dedicated platform showcasing AI-driven solutions, products, programmes, and services. This focus underscores the pivotal role of AI in shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Exceptional Event

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, highlighted the importance of participating in GITEX Global 2024, saying: “GITEX Global is a remarkable annual event that highlights Dubai’s ongoing progress toward a future defined by the latest advancements in information technology. By fostering collaboration, partnerships, and integration across various sectors and stakeholders, we are collectively working to bring this vision to life. With the rapid technological advancements we have seen globally, we are confident that the 2024 edition of this event will be exceptional. Dubai will make a significant impact, with numerous entities presenting pioneering innovations focused on transforming the city's digital landscape, fully aligned with the vision of our leadership and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

His Excellency added: “We invite people to visit the Dubai Government Pavilion, where we can collectively explore a wide range of digital services and solutions in smart cities, data, and cybersecurity. These innovations offer a glimpse into the future, characterised by essential elements such as artificial intelligence, the data economy, virtual reality technologies, and the streamlining of bureaucracy.”

Common Platform

Digital Dubai is showcasing a diverse array of solutions, programmes, and products from its key institutions, including the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment and the Digital Dubai Government Establishment. The ‘Dubai Government Pavilion’ features 36 government entities, including Dubai Health; the Dubai Health Authority; Dubai Public Prosecution; Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); Dubai Humanitarian; Dubai Financial Market; Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University; the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department; Dubai Sports Council; Department of Finance; Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; and the Community Development Authority.

The pavilion also includes the participation of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency; the Dubai Land Department; the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; Dubai Judicial Institute; Dubai Courts; Legal Affairs Department of Dubai; Dubai Financial Services Authority; Dubai International Financial Centre Authority; Dubai International Financial Centre Courts; Dubai Chambers; the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government; the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; the Transport Security Department; the Financial Audit Authority; Dubai Media, the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority; the Dubai Economic Security Centre, the Rental Disputes Center; the General Secretariat of the Judicial Council; the Judicial Inspection Department; the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defence.

Private Sector

Several private sector partners are also participating in the Dubai Government Pavilion, with Etisalat serving as the Platinum Partner. Gold Partners include the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Airports, and Moro Hub, while Silver Partners consist of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Network International, and UXE Security Solutions.

The ‘Dubai Government Pavilion’ will also host a variety of events, including partnership signings and presentations by officials and experts focused on technology and digital transformation.

GITEX Global 2024 features over 6,000 exhibitors and 1,800 speakers from 180 countries. The event will see participation from major technology firms and innovative startups in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobility, and sustainable technology.

This year’s edition is anticipated to showcase the latest global trends in artificial intelligence and the digital economy, including advancements in cybersecurity solutions and government services, as well as efforts to eliminate bureaucracy and enhance user experiences.

As part of its participation, Digital Dubai aims to highlight its achievements in executing its strategy for digitising life in the city, focusing on key goals such as contributing approximately AED100 billion to the digital economy, increasing the digital security rate to 90%, improving Dubai’s ranking among the top three cities in the United Nations e-government index, developing 50 high-impact digital experiences that are seamless, interconnected, and predictive, and positioning Dubai among the top five global cities for attracting digital talent.

