Dubai joins South Africa, Europe to launch global AI trade & investment hub

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), through the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), has partnered with the South African Artificial Intelligence Association (SAAIA) to help launch a dedicated AI trade & investment hub with the aim of fast-tracking cross-border collaboration and unlocking new avenues for AI startups and investors across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

There are various regional partners behind the initiative, including from Europe. DCAI, established by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and overseen by DFF, is the Middle East launch partner. By addressing barriers around market access and capital, the hub will serve as a catalyst for trade, innovation exchange, and responsible AI development in high-potential, emerging markets.

Saeed Al Falasi, Director of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, said: “AI is redrawing the map of global opportunity, and cross-continental collaboration is key to navigating it. This partnership is designed to help ideas, talent, and capital flow freely across borders. By connecting dynamic and fast-growing ecosystems, we’re supporting startups in emerging markets and shaping a more inclusive future in AI. As a global crossroads of trade, capital, and talent, Dubai is a place where bold ideas can take root and be exported to the world.”

Dr. Nick Bradshaw, Founder and Chairman of SAAIA, said: “AI investment is growing rapidly across Europe and the Middle East, but Africa’s innovation landscape is underrepresented—despite being home to some of the most dynamic startups in the world. Our partnership with the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and other partners is a strategic step to help close that gap by giving African startups greater access to global capital, markets, and networks.”

Recent success stories such as the $628 million acquisition of Tunisian AI startup InstaDeep highlight Africa’s untapped AI potential. The new hub will matchmake startups and investors, support business expansion, and amplify the voices of emerging AI ecosystems.

Dr. Bradshaw added: “This isn’t just a symbolic partnership—it’s a functional pipeline for AI-driven trade and investment between Africa, the Middle East, and beyond. It’s time to act, and we’re thrilled to be moving forward with Dubai as our regional partner.”

