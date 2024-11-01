Dubai Media Council explores collaboration opportunities with TikTok to promote knowledge exchange

Meeting discusses leveraging TikTok’s experience in nurturing a generation of skilled content creators

Mona Al Marri: Dubai plays a key role in advancing the regional media landscape by fostering strategic collaboration with digital media industry leaders

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to broaden partnerships with global new media technology leaders and strengthen Dubai’s position as a hub for media innovation and content creation, the Dubai Media Council today held a meeting with TikTok to explore collaboration opportunities aimed at promoting knowledge exchange.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, engaged in discussions with Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, on Dubai’s commitment to fostering the growth of new media platforms and leveraging them to benefit communities.

The meeting, held in the presence of Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, also explored the media’s role in promoting sustainable development and supporting Dubai’s ambitious objectives as outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai Social Agenda 33, aimed at positioning the emirate as a global leader and the preferred destination to live, work, and visit.

The meeting discussed collaboration opportunities between the Dubai Media Council and TikTok, with a focus on training, sharing expertise, and exchanging knowledge to leverage TikTok’s experience in nurturing a generation of skilled of content creators.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said: “Dubai plays a key role in advancing the regional media landscape by fostering strategic collaboration with digital media industry leaders. Our focus is on harnessing successful global experiences to train and prepare media professionals and content creators, empowering them to drive media development using cutting-edge tools and innovative practices.”

She added that the UAE leadership is deeply committed to supporting and encouraging local talent, equipping them with the skills to create inspiring content that showcases Dubai’s success story to the world.

Since establishing its regional base in Dubai in 2018, TikTok has experienced significant growth and popularity in the MENA region, especially among younger audiences. The platform’s regional user base continues to expand rapidly, driven by strong acceptance and dynamic evolution within the MENA market.



