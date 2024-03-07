Dubai Media is thrilled to support InnovAIte Hackathon organized by High School students.

Dubai Media, the official media organization of the government of Dubai, is delighted to announce its enthusiastic support for the InnovAIte Hackathon, marking the first national AI Hackathon crafted by high school students for their peers in the UAE. This innovative initiative, spearheaded by four high school students from Dubai College in collaboration with the National Program for Coders, unfolded over three impactful days from March 1 to March 3.

Aadi Jain, Founder of InnovAIte, shared his perspective: "Our mission with InnovAIte is to provide a platform for students to not only learn about AI but also to actively engage in creating solutions that address real-world challenges."

Abdulwahed Juma, CEO of Dubai Media, expressed excitement about supporting the InnovAIte Hackathon: “We are thrilled to support the InnovAIte Hackathon, an initiative driven by the innovative spirit of high school students in Dubai. At Dubai Media, we believe in empowering the next generation and providing a platform for their creative ideas. By granting media coverage to this event, we aim to showcase the remarkable solutions that these young minds will develop, highlighting the importance of fostering AI innovation in our community. We look forward to capturing and sharing the inspiring journey of these students as they shape the future through the limitless possibilities of Artificial Intelligence.”

Inspired by the vision to foster diversity and innovation in STEM fields, InnovAIte Hackathon is a pioneering event aimed at empowering young minds to explore the limitless potential of Artificial Intelligence. Inclusivity is a key focal point for the organizers, encouraging participation from students of all backgrounds and nationalities, with a special emphasis on female and Emirati representation.

Participating teams (comprising 2 to 4 students) were challenged to develop innovative solutions to a central theme revealed on the day of the Hackathon. The challenge urged participants to think critically, innovate boldly, and devise practical solutions that positively impact their communities. This involved creating working prototypes with the aid of OpenAI APIs and other existing AI tools, ensuring students grasp AI from a practical rather than merely theoretical perspective.

In a spectacular showcase of talent, the winners of the first National AI "InnovAIte" Hackathon for High School students emerged victorious. Organized by high school students, in collaboration with the 'National Program for Coders' and with the valued support of 'Dubai Media Incorporated,' the event unfolded on March 3rd, 2024, at "DIFC Fintech Hive."

The outstanding teams that secured top honors include:

- First Prize: Team "ESAS" from "Dubai College" school, consisting of Emre Ozer, Ayan Shariff, Sabeen Shariff, and Shady Abdallah.

- Second Prize: Team "Machine Mindset" from "GEMS Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis Dubai" school, comprising Mohammad Allahham, Michael Chen, Johann Herbert, and Ronak Rajpurohit.

- Third Prize: Team "Cryptons" from "Gems Winchester Dubai" school, composed of Kashvi Anand, Aditi Anand, and Pranjal Maghani.

- Fourth Prize: Team "Back Prop Ninjas" from "Dubai College" school, featuring Satvik Singh, Samuel Hepworth, Aryan Ravi, and Aarav Jha.

Aadi Jain, the 12th-year student from Dubai College and the Founder of InnovAIte Hackathon, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response from the UAE High School student community. With 320 registrations, including 102 females, forming 100 teams from 46 schools and representing 38 nationalities, the event truly fostered collaboration and learning.

InnovAIte Hackathon served as a dynamic platform for students to push the boundaries of their abilities, gaining valuable insights into cutting-edge AI technologies through hands-on experience and mentorship from the Organizing team. The prompt for the event, "Use AI to help teachers and/or students," led to innovative solutions in the field of 'Education,' leveraging Artificial Intelligence technologies.

The submissions not only demonstrated the technical prowess of these talented students but also showcased their dedication, creativity, and resourcefulness. Their solutions reflected a deep understanding of AI concepts and an ability to apply them in real-world scenarios, positioning them as potential future leaders in the field.

Aadi Jain extended gratitude to Dubai Media Incorporated for their invaluable support, reaffirming the commitment to making InnovAIte Hackathon a recurring student-led initiative.

