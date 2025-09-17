Dubai Media Partners with Comcast to Provide New Video Management Platform

Ahead of the 2025 IBC Show, Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) announced it has been selected by Dubai Media Incorporated (Dubai Media), the official media organization of the Government of Dubai, as the end-to-end technology provider for Dubai Media next-generation video streaming platform. The deployment will power the streaming experience for Dubai Media full suite of channels, including Dubai TV, Dubai Sports, and others, rolling out to consumers later this year.

For decades, Dubai Media has played a central role in shaping the regional media landscape, driving innovation and setting benchmarks in Arabic-language broadcasting and entertainment. This new platform reflects Dubai Media ongoing mission to reimagine media in the digital era, building on its legacy as a cultural, social, and bridge between Dubai and the wider Arab world.



CTS’ Cloud Video Platform, part of Comcast Media360, a 24/7 managed service, will support Dubai Media transformative initiative to modernize Dubai’s digital media ecosystem. The service will manage the entire content lifecycle for Dubai Media—from acquisition and transformation to OTT streaming delivery, monetization, and user experience—reinforcing Dubai Media’s commitment to delivering world-class media experiences.



Salem Belyouha, CEO of Media Content Sector at Dubai Media, emphasized the organization’s commitment to fostering innovation, adopting advanced technological solutions, and leveraging the latest tools to support the media content industry. He said: “Our partnership with Comcast Technology Solutions marks an important step toward achieving the objectives of our strategy, which aims to advance the local and Arab media sector while delivering an exceptional viewing experience for audiences. This also reflects our commitment to applying global best practices and standards in providing high-quality, distinguished media services.”



Balyouha further explained that this partnership will contribute to enhancing the corporation’s capabilities and strengthening its infrastructure by improving the efficiency of Dubai Media’s broadcast platforms and expanding their reach on a global scale.

Saleh Lootah, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Dubai Media, affirmed the organization’s commitment to delivering top-tier information and entertainment experiences powered by the latest global innovations. He said: “As a leading player in the region, Dubai Media is proud to shape the future of digital content. Our agreement with Comcast Technology Solutions enhances our agility to sustain excellence and accelerate innovation in the media sector.”



“We’re honored to support Dubai Media’s vision and excited to be part of this transformative new chapter for media in Dubai,” said Bart Spriester, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming, Broadcast, & Advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions. “Our core expertise is managing, and alleviating, the back-end technical complexity of video operations, so our customers can focus on the best ways to reach and engage their audiences. Dubai Media’s selection is a powerful endorsement of Comcast Media360 and our strategy to deliver end-to-end video solutions to the most forward-looking broadcasters and media companies around the world.”



By providing a single point of ingest for any video title, and its associated files, Comcast Media360 enables broadcasters and content owners to streamline content processing, title management, channel origination, playout, and delivery for their direct-to-consumer branded properties/apps and distribution partners, including MVPDs, vMVPDs, FAST aggregators, and social media. As part of the Comcast Media360 umbrella service, Cloud Video Platform, and other CTS’ services, can be combined or used separately based on the unique needs of each broadcaster or content owner.



Comcast Media360 will be showcased at the upcoming 2025 IBC Show in Amsterdam. From September 12th to 15th, Comcast Technology Solutions will host meetings in the Content Everywhere Hall #5. In addition, CTS’ Vice President of Product and Marketing, Peter Gibson, will also speak on a special floor session titled “Streamlining Video Operations for Broadcasters, Sports, and Content Providers.” To schedule a business meeting with Comcast Technology Solutions at IBC, click here.

The new Dubai Media streaming experience will launch later in 2025, further details will be announced at a future date.



For more information about Comcast Technology Solutions and Comcast Media360, visit: www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com. Additional details about Dubai Media are available at: www.dmi.gov.ae.

About Dubai Media Incorporated:

Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) is the largest leading media group in the United Arab Emirates and one of the most prominent media organizations in the Middle East and North Africa. With a mission to enrich people’s lives through engagement and entertainment, DMI operates more than 18 brands under its umbrella. These include seven television channels: Dubai TV, Sama Dubai, Dubai One, Dubai Zaman, Noor Dubai, Dubai Racing, and Dubai Sports, in addition to Noor Dubai Radio and Dubai FM.

The portfolio also features leading print media titles such as Al Bayan and Emarat Al Youm, alongside a range of digital brands including Dubai Post, the Awaan platform, and 24/7 Emirates. DMI further encompasses entities across diverse sectors, such as the Dubai Media Academy, Dubai Studios, Masar Printing & Publishing, Tawseel, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Quran Printing.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation’s proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. Comcast Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of solutions that deliver flexibility at scale for global video, media, communications, data applications, and cybersecurity & compliance. Customers include leading content and streaming video providers, pay TV operators and MVPDs, advertisers, communications providers, financial service providers, retailers, and more. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions.