Dubai Pavilion at GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 showcases

Her Excellency Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; and Kai Wegner, Mayor of Berlin, inaugurated GITEX EUROPE x Ai EVERYTHING 2025. The event was attended by His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Digital Dubai Authority, and His Excellency Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology.

During the inaugural tour, Her Excellency Al Mazrouei and Wegner visited the Dubai Pavilion, which features 12 government and private entities showcasing a wide range of advanced digital services and innovation that reflect the emirate’s leadership in adopting future technologies and accelerating digital transformation.

Collective vision

The Dubai Pavilion reflects the collective vision of the participating entities to leverage AI and digital transformation in elevating quality of life, accelerating sustainable development goals, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global digital city.

Visitors to the pavilion are introduced to a suite of innovative platforms and applications that showcase the evolution of Dubai’s digital infrastructure. These include the Dubai Dashboard, Dubai Monitor, and Dubai FAL application. Other notable solutions include the Smart Employee app, which offers advanced HR services; the DubaiNow platform, which streamlines access to government services, and UAE Pass; the national digital ID that enables secure identity verification for residents and visitors through facial recognition technology.

Dubai Police is presenting its autonomous policing ecosystem UASC Drone Box and Dubai Police Digital Services. The Department of Economy and Tourism is featuring the Dubai Calendar, a comprehensive guide to events across the city, and the Open Bank Account Journey with Emirates NBD. On the business side, the focus is on the complete business licence issuance journey, while the tourism side promotes Visit Dubai.

To streamline the investor experience, the department is highlighting the leverage of AI through the Invest in Dubai platform. Key features include an AI-powered chatbot for instant guidance, tools for company compliance management, and automated business name reservation – all designed to simplify and accelerate the setup process for investors.

The General Directorate of Residency and Identity Affairs – Dubai is showcasing a suite of advanced digital initiatives that embody its forward-thinking approach to the future of government services, with a strong focus on enhancing service efficiency and the overall customer experience.

Seamless services

Among the most notable projects is ‘Salama’ Smart Platform, a pioneering solution powered by AI. This platform simplifies residency procedures and offers seamless services such as electronic payments and residency renewals. It also provides instant, AI-driven responses to customer inquiries related to visas and residency, ensuring faster and more efficient service delivery.

Additionally, the Directorate is presenting its Customer Sentiment Analysis System, which monitors and analyses feedback received via its official social media channels. The system accurately gauges customer satisfaction, enables real-time interaction with user suggestions, and helps deliver immediate, actionable solutions. This contributes to the continuous improvement of service quality and the development of innovative experiences that align with the evolving expectations of users.

Dubai Customs is unveiling a series of pioneering initiatives, including the Dubai Logistics Academy, which is shaping the future of logistics and supply chain professionals. Among the highlights is the Customs Command and Control Room – a specialised central unit that monitors and manages customs operations across all customs centers in the emirate of Dubai.

Dubai Customs is also showcasing a range of innovative services, such as Al Munasiq – a smart, interactive application that leverages artificial intelligence to identify Harmonized System Codes and provide customs information in real time based on images of goods and products. Another standout initiative is Seamless Inspection, a pioneering project that positions Dubai Customs as a regional and global leader in customs inspection facilitation. This service allows customers to have their commercial shipments inspected directly at their own facilities, eliminating the need to visit customs inspection centers.

The Dubai Future Foundation will present a range of initiatives and projects across various areas, including the design and development of the future, monitoring and adapting to global transformations, fostering innovation, empowering future skills, and advancing the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence tools. This underscores Dubai’s global leadership in these critical sectors.

Meanwhile, The General Command of Dubai Civil Defense will showcase ‘Shaheen’ drone, an advanced aerial firefighting solution designed specifically for high-rise buildings and towers. The showcase will also feature the world’s first Civil Defense Readiness Program.

Advanced firefighting drone

Shaheen drone is designed to tackle fires at heights of up to 200 metres. It is equipped with a 1,200-litre tank for water and foam and powered by a battery that enables 25 to 30 minutes of flight time. For extended operations, the drone can also be powered through external electric cables.

Alongside this innovation is the Civil Defense Readiness Program, a groundbreaking initiative focused on safeguarding lives and property. The programme harnesses the power of artificial intelligence for predictive analysis, raising public awareness, and enhancing accident prevention – through the use of virtual officers.

The DIFC Courts are presenting their judicial framework, which operates under a unique English-language common law system – providing swift, independent justice for resolving both domestic and international commercial and civil disputes.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre is introducing the MBRSC Analytics Platform, an advanced smart solution designed to transform satellite data into actionable insights. The Centre is also showcasing a wide range of services powered by remote sensing technologies and artificial intelligence. These innovations support critical efforts such as monitoring climate change, tracking urban expansion, aiding city planning, and overseeing the implementation of development projects.

The Dubai Electronic Security Center is showcasing the Dubai Cyber Security Index, developed to encourage entities to strengthen their cybersecurity maturity. Serving as a comprehensive benchmarking tool, the Index promotes the development of innovative solutions and intelligent protection systems capable of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities. Supporting this initiative are advanced services including the TARISH system, the Al Kashif platform, and the Cybersecurity Operations Center, all designed to enhance cybersecurity resilience across Dubai’s government ecosystem.

Dubai’s presence at GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 highlights its ongoing efforts to enhance its digital government model and reinforce its position as a global innovation hub. Through this participation, Dubai aims to foster international collaboration, exchange best practices, and explore new partnerships in digital transformation.

Model of ‘government synergy’

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “Dubai’s participation at GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 reflects our unwavering commitment to global collaboration and knowledge exchange with leading digital economies. It also highlights our pioneering efforts in embedding artificial intelligence across public services and governance. The Dubai Pavilion represents a model of government synergy, where entities work together toward a shared vision of a fully digital city guided by our leadership’s forward-looking agenda.”

His Excellency Al Mansoori added: “This unified participation reflects Dubai’s deeply rooted culture of collaboration between the public and private sectors. It directly contributes to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to build a resilient digital economy and solidify Dubai’s status as a global hub for innovation and advanced technology.”

His Excellency Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, affirmed the commitment of the Dubai Police General Command – under the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police – to actively participate in global platforms and showcase advanced digital security services. These efforts align with the strategic vision of establishing a ‘Safe City’ and enhancing the well-being of the community by providing seamless and accessible digital services. This reflects Dubai’s ongoing leadership and innovation, particularly in the field of smart policing.

Major General Al Razooqi noted that Dubai’s participation in GITEX EUROPE x Ai EVERYTHING 2025 through a unified pavilion representing 12 government and private entities underscores the remarkable progress the emirate has achieved in digital services. He emphasised that Dubai’s leadership in this field has made it a global hub for residency, investment, work, and safe living. He extended his best wishes to all participating entities in successfully showcasing the innovative and forward-looking image of Dubai at one of the world’s leading technology exhibitions.

Ambitious vision

Ahmad Khalifa AlQaizi AlFalasi, CEO of Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: "Dubai’s robust presence at GITEX EUROPE x Ai EVERYTHING 2025 reflects the city’s ambitious vision for economic transformation powered by innovation and digital excellence. The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism is proud to be part of this collaborative platform, joining entities from across the city’s government and private sector entities, working together to drive progress. This spirit of collaboration, guided by our visionary leadership, is at the heart of our success, and is a key enabler of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to position Dubai as one of the world’s top three economic cities.”

Commenting on the participation, His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, affirmed that the administration’s presence at GITEX EUROPE x Ai EVERYTHING 2025 reflects its unwavering commitment to the vision of the wise leadership in building a future-ready government that meets human aspirations and enhances quality of life. His Excellency stated: “Our participation in GITEX EUROPE x Ai EVERYTHING 2025 brings with it a mature Emirati experience in digital transformation- driven by visionary leadership that views innovation as the path to excellence and human satisfaction as the true measure of success.

“The smart solutions we present today – such as the Salama Platform and the Sentiment Analysis System – are not merely technological advancements, but a translation of the national vision to offer a proactive government model that anticipates needs and embraces the future. We believe that true excellence lies in delivering services that are faster… simpler… yet never compromise on security, accuracy, or reliability.”

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, highlighted that Dubai Customs’ participation in GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025, as part of the Dubai Pavilion in Berlin, reflects its strategic commitment to driving digital transformation and developing innovative customs services powered by advanced technology and artificial intelligence. This direction aligns with the emirate’s leadership vision to position Dubai as a global hub for the digital economy, strengthen its global trade competitiveness, and support the goals of its economic agenda.

Ideal opportunity

His Excellency Dr. Busenad noted that GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 offers a key platform for showcasing digital innovation and fostering international collaboration. The global exhibition presents an ideal opportunity for Dubai Customs to demonstrate its efforts in simplifying customs procedures, accelerating trade processes, and enhancing logistics services – ultimately supporting the attraction of increased investment in the commercial and logistics sectors.”

His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, stated: “Our participation in this global event underscores Dubai’s commitment to showcasing its achievements and progress across a wide range of future-focused, technological, and innovation-driven sectors. We also seek to highlight the city's success in building a robust digital infrastructure and an ecosystem that fosters innovation, empowering creators and transformative projects with a positive impact on both government and economic sectors. Dubai Future Foundation will showcase its initiatives designed to leverage global partnerships in serving communities and shaping a better future for all.”

Committed to global collaboration

His excellency Major General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of The General Command of Dubai Civil Defense, said: “The General Command of Dubai Civil Defense continues to set a global benchmark in firefighting, prevention, and safety. Our participation in GITEX EUROPE X Ai EVERYTHING 2025 reflects our commitment to innovation and international collaboration. We are proud to showcase our latest advancements – such as the Shaheen drone and the world’s first Civil Defense Readiness Program – on this global stage. Through the Dubai pavilion, alongside 12 leading government and private entities, we aim to highlight how technology and foresight can enhance public safety and protect communities.”

His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts said: “We are delighted to attend this year’s GITEX EUROPE x Ai EVERYTHING 2025 in Berlin. Our participation underscores Dubai's commitment to pioneering digital transformation within the judicial sector. By showcasing our advanced digital services – such as the Digital Assets Will, blockchain-powered notary services, and AI-enabled mediation platforms – we aim to demonstrate how technology can enhance access to justice and streamline legal processes. This engagement not only reflects our dedication to innovation but also reinforces Dubai's and the UAE’s position as a global hub for legal and technological excellence.”

His Excellency Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, said, “Our participation in GITEX EUROPE 2025 stems from our strategic role in supporting Dubai’s digital transformation agenda and leveraging space technologies to serve sustainable development solutions and the building of smart cities. Through our Geo Analytics Platform, we contribute to enabling various sectors to make data-driven, accurate decisions in vital fields. This participation also reaffirms our commitment to strengthening the integration between the space and civilian sectors, and to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and advanced solutions.”

His Excellency Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, said: “Our participation in GITEX EUROPE x Ai EVERYTHING 2025 aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Through the Dubai Cyber Index and our suite of advanced solutions, the Dubai Electronic Security Center is proud to contribute to the emirate’s digital transformation journey. This participation underscores our commitment to fostering a cyber-secure society, supporting Dubai as an incubator city for innovation, strengthening our position as a resilient cyber city, and promoting active cyber collaboration on the global stage. Together, these pillars reflect Dubai's vision of becoming the world’s most secure digital city.”



