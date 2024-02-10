Dubai Pavilion on Alibaba.com amasses 8.2 million impressions, 60,000 clicks on UAE products

The Dubai Pavilion, an exclusive platform on Alibaba.com that provides UAE-based businesses the opportunity to connect with international buyers, has recorded remarkable success since its launch, significantly bolstering the demand for locally made products in new markets.



Launched through a strategic partnership between the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development unit of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Alibaba Group, the Dubai Pavilion has helped promote nearly 15,000 unique UAE products, providing significant exposure and opportunities for locally-based businesses.



To date, the Dubai Pavilion has recorded 8.2 million impressions and 60,000 clicks on UAE products, with the DEDC additionally receiving 2,300 enquiries and leads through the platform. During the initial phase, 100 UAE companies will feature their products on the platform, with plans for subsequent phases to be introduced in the future.

The partnership with Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest e-commerce companies, empowers and supports manufacturers, exporters, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Dubai and the UAE, providing them with enhanced access to international markets and bolstering their presence in export markets. It also plays a pivotal role in stimulating Dubai's manufacturing capability and raising the industrial sector’s contribution to domestic production.



The Dubai Pavilion is in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the growth of the UAE’s e-commerce economy and enhance the competitiveness of its manufacturing and export sectors, as well as ensuring Dubai remains at the forefront of innovation and technology.



Mohammed Ali Al Kamali, COO of Manufacturing & Export Development, DEDC said: “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Dubai Pavilion on Alibaba.com, surpassing our initial expectations and positioning it as a pivotal initiative in driving digital transformation in Dubai, while cementing the presence of local companies in the e-commerce landscape. Our partnership with Alibaba Group is a testament to our focus on supporting the key goals of the D33 Agenda, including increasing foreign trade, exports and digital contribution to Dubai’s economy. The platform also reflects our strong commitment to supporting local companies, including both manufacturers and SMEs, by facilitating their international expansion and connecting them with new and established customers across diverse markets.



“Through the platform, UAE-based manufacturers and SMEs have the means and tools to connect with global audience, expand their export capabilities and reaffirm Dubai's position as a leading global trade hub. We anticipate the growth potential of these companies on this platform and are dedicated to offering comprehensive support to enable our local enterprises to leverage these opportunities, penetrate global markets and drive economic growth,” Al Kamali added.



The Dubai Pavilion will enable UAE manufacturers and SMEs to benefit from comprehensive business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce opportunities on Alibaba's platform, which has over 300 million registered buyers, including 26 million active buyers from 200 countries. Alibaba.com will provide intensive training and support to companies, preparing them to efficiently utilise online platforms and develop their export businesses.



Tim Song, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships from Alibaba.com said: “Together with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Alibaba.com is committed to support Dubai companies and entrepreneurs in their journey of export development and growth. Launching the first phase of Dubai Pavilion with 100 companies on Alibaba's platform is the launching pad toward creating Dubai e-Expo and trade show, expected to host more than 500 companies. In addition to Alibaba.com's educational offerings, online training, and customised business solutions to the companies, Alibaba.com team frequently hosts thought leadership activities to help companies optimise their international digital commerce strategies and operations with the goal of increasing their competitiveness and expanding their reach to global markets, which ultimately contributes to Dubai's export development.”



Upcoming phases of the Dubai Pavilion platform will allow an increasing number of businesses to showcase their products, further strengthening Dubai's position as a global trade hub and facilitating the doubling of foreign trade volume. It will also open doors to incorporating new cities into Dubai’s international trade map through diverse export development gateways.



The Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) is dedicated to enhancing the competitiveness of the emirate's economy by implementing approved economic development plans. Its objectives include supporting diversification and sustainability within the economic sector, increasing its contribution to the emirate’s GDP, and expanding the productive and service base through a transition to a more sustainable economy. Additionally, the DEDC aims to position Dubai as a global hub for the digital economy by attracting investments, fostering entrepreneurship and facilitating projects focused on innovation and emerging technologies.

