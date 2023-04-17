Dubai Police's Innovation Council Hosts "Virtual Arab Innovation Forum"

The Innovation Council of Dubai Police organized the 4th season of the "Virtual Arab Innovation Forum," featuring a select group of speakers from various Arab countries. The participants discussed six main topics aimed at exploring the challenges of the future, particularly in the fields of technological advancements, artificial intelligence, intellectual property rights, information security, future jobs, and innovations and intellectual property.

Major Khalid Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation Council, managed the dialogue session, which was held remotely. He emphasized that the forum aims to build bridges of knowledge and exchange ideas on the many challenges facing the Arab world, especially in light of rapid changes and increasing challenges in modern technology and artificial intelligence fields. The forum also addressed the importance of ensuring rights in innovations through registration as intellectual property with the relevant authorities.

The dialogue session featured speakers including Dr. Marwa Sulaiman, an advisor on digital transformation, strategic planning, and lecturer at Egypt International University and the Open Arab University; Dr. Khawla Al Harithy, Deputy Head of the Computing and Electronics Department at Middle East College; Dr. Mohamed Al Hamiri, Head of the Technology Transfer and Patent Office at Sharjah University; Dr. Mohamed Al Mana'i, an academic researcher specializing in innovation management; Ibrahim Al Fawzan, a patent specialist; and Dr. Khaled Rabie, a PhD in innovation and an application systems analyst at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance.

The forum participants discussed the importance of preparing for the future by investing in knowledge and innovation, as well as developing intellectual property laws and legislation, and encouraging individuals and institutions to register properties to preserve their rights and benefit from financial returns.

Additionally, participants examined technological advancements in artificial intelligence and the need for both government and private entities to stay up-to-date, enhancing their readiness to provide services to the public according to the latest standards. The importance of developing human resources and introducing scientific disciplines that support future jobs was also discussed.

Lastly, the forum participants dedicated a special focus to information security in the future, given the rapid and modern technological developments and the need for experts and specialists to keep pace in this field.

