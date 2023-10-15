Dubai Police to Display Latest Innovations and Services at GITEX Global 2023

Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razzouqi, Director of the General Department for Artificial Intelligence, emphasised that Dubai Police's participation in GITEX Global comes as part of their commitment under the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to highlight the significant police achievements that contribute to enhancing security and safety, as well as striving to ensure the happiness of community members.



Major General Al Razzouqi also pointed out that Dubai Police will introduce, through their stand at GITEX Global 2023, their most recent innovations in the field of future services, digital channels, and crucial applications aimed at bolstering communication with the community. He added that visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest police innovations, which incorporate the newest smart systems and artificial intelligence technology.







