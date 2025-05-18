Dubai to participate in GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything with 12 government, private entities

Digital Dubai has announced Dubai’s participation in GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025, which is taking place at Messe Berlin from May 21 to 23 with high-level attendance from across Europe and the world.

As the organiser of the Dubai Pavilion, Digital Dubai aims to spotlight the city’s digital achievements to affirm its global leadership in this field and foster meaningful interaction and knowledge exchange involving global innovators attending the event.

The Dubai Pavilion will feature 12 key government and private entities including Digital Dubai, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Civil Defence, DIFC Courts, the Dubai Electronic Security Center, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Customs, the Dubai Future Foundation and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, alongside e& and Emaratech as Platinum Partners.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said, “Global engagement has always been a cornerstone of Dubai’s digital transformation journey, as reflected in our active participation in international platforms and events like GITEX EUROPE. Our leadership has consistently affirmed that Dubai’s experience is a model to be shared with the world, and we are pleased to present our achievements at GITEX EUROPE – offering insights that others can benefit from and build upon globally.

“GITEX EUROPE is a valuable opportunity to explore leading global practices in digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and data utilisation in support of the Sustainable Development Goals. Dubai brings a wealth of experience to this space, and we look forward to showcasing it through a diverse portfolio of products and initiatives at the Dubai Pavilion.”

He added, “We attach exceptional importance to global partnerships, as they are a vital part of our strategy to ease the lives of people and businesses, and to realise our vision of digitalising life in Dubai. GITEX EUROPE presents a valuable opportunity to connect with potential partners in relevant fields. We are confident that the entities participating under the Dubai Pavilion will offer a vivid showcase of the city’s progress in adopting and leveraging digital technologies – especially artificial intelligence – to serve society.”

One of the key offerings featured by Digital Dubai at the pavilion is Dubai Dashboard, a unified city-wide dashboard offering decision-makers a 360-degree real-time view of data and indicators across various city sectors based on data analytics and powered by artificial intelligence. It also provides trend forecasts based on machine learning to showcase how specific sectors could be affected by local and global developments.

Digital Dubai will also showcase Dubai Monitor, which is an advanced platform using artificial intelligence to continuously collect and analyse data. It detects and predicts anomalies with high accuracy and correlates changes with local and global events and news, featuring a dynamic dashboard that updates in real time.

DubaiFAL offers an interactive dashboard that enables deeper understanding of public perceptions of Dubai and its services. It collects feedback and analyses social sentiments using a multidimensional approach.

Another key service is Smart Employee, which is an AI-powered app that includes all HR and financial systems. It integrates with over 62 key services and provides access to more than 200 services for over 76,000 employees across 76 government entities. The app streamlines HR processes such as leave requests, approvals, and internal communication, saving up to 95% of time spent on administrative tasks. It also enables managers to monitor and assess team performance and delegate tasks efficiently.

Also showcased at the Dubai Pavilion is DubaiNow, an application for all the city services in Dubai. It enables users to digitally access over 320 city services from over 50 government and private entities.

Another featured service is UAE PASS; the secure national digital identity for citizens, residents, and visitors in the UAE. It enables easy identity verification using facial recognition, provides unified access to a range of digital services, allows document signing and verification, and facilitates secure digital document sharing. The number of entities that provide their services through the digital identity app stands at 358, including 60 federal entities, 173 local government entities, and 125 private entities, who collectively offer more than 15,000 services.

GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 was launched during GITEX GLOBAL 2023 in Dubai, the world’s largest tech event brand. The show is seamlessly integrated with the GITEX network of tech and startup events held in 7 countries across 4 regions worldwide – Germany, Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, and Vietnam.

