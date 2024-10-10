Dubai World Trade Centre, RTA, and Dubai Police Unite for Seamless Citywide Operations for GITEX Global 2024

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today announced the completion of preparations for the highly anticipated GITEX Global 2024 – the world’s largest tech and start up event, taking place at DWTC (14 – 18 October) and Dubai Harbour (13 – 16 October). DWTC, in collaboration with Dubai Events Security Committee, Dubai Police, and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced comprehensive preparations of operational and security plans to ensure a smooth and secure citywide experience for exhibitors and visitors during the event. Focusing on traffic management, visitor and exhibitor safety, and overall experience reflects Dubai’s leading position in hosting world-class mega events.



In recent meetings, the Dubai Event Security Committee and DWTC discussed key logistical measures, traffic coordination and flow, and enhanced security protocols to manage the tens of thousands of local and international visitors, participants and exhibitors expected to attend this flagship mega event. Special attention has been placed on parking solutions, visitor flow, and public transport accessibility to accommodate the large number of expected attendees.



His Excellency Major General Abdulla Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police and Head of the Dubai Event Security Committee confirmed that Dubai Police, in collaboration with both government and private entities, has completed all preparations to ensure the success of GITEX Global.



Major General Al Ghaithi emphasised that the team will work to ensure the exhibition reflects the esteemed status of the Emirate of Dubai in organising and hosting the most prestigious international events. He urged drivers heading towards the streets leading to the Dubai World Trade Centre to follow instructions, guidelines, and traffic regulations, exercise caution, reduce speeds, and use alternative routes to avoid congestion and ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the exhibition.



Major General Al Ghaithi noted that visitors can stay updated on traffic conditions through bulletins shared on social media and by activating the notifications and driving feature services available in the Dubai Police application. He also recommended using alternative routes to reach the Financial Centre area, such as Al Mustaqbal Street for those approaching from Al Meydan Street, and Al Sukuk Street for those coming from Sheikh Zayed Road.



Abdulrahman Obaid Abu Al Shawareb, EVP of Protocol and Security at DWTC, said: “The scale of GITEX Global, with its tens of thousands of attendees, demands high-level readiness and a tightly coordinated stakeholder approach to ensure the event and Dubai are positioned at their best on the global stage. Our collaboration with the Events Security Committee, Dubai Police, and RTA, is vital to the delivery of a seamless experience for exhibitors and visitors. We encourage all attendees to use the various public transport options available, and to plan their journeys using the GITEX mobile app.”

He emphasised that promoting the use of public transportation among visitors is a key aspect of DWTC’s efforts to enhance environmental sustainability.

Traffic in the Dubai World Trade Centre area

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The RTA will provide thousands of parking spaces for visitors at DWTC and alternative locations including Al Wasl Club, Al Kifaf, Al Jafiliya, and Dubai Mall. In addition, shuttle buses will transport visitors to and from these locations. We have contingency plans in place to divert traffic if parking reaches capacity, and to manage traffic flow during peak hours.”

Al Banna added: “Traffic lights will be monitored and adjusted based on traffic density during peak hours via the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, in coordination with the on-site operational team. Smart digital signage – which will be updated in real time - will direct visitors to use the metro and buses, as well as alternative parking locations when spaces around the venue are full. We will also publish advisory messages for road users.”

Al Banna confirmed that metro services will remain operational as usual, with provisions to reduce waiting times if passenger numbers increase, ensuring an efficient service throughout the event. In addition, a dedicated taxi area with capacity for 300 vehicles will be operational close to the venue. Shuttle buses will transport passengers between DWTC Metro Station and Max Station, as well as between GITEX Global parking areas.

Traffic in Dubai Harbour

Dubai Harbour, the second key location for GITEX Global 2024, will also see the arrival of tens of thousands of visitors. Al Banna confirmed that thousands of parking spaces will be available for private vehicles at the venue, with shuttle buses provided to transport visitors from Palm Jumeirah’s multi-storey car park and Nakheel Metro Station. Marine transport services will also be available from Skydive parking to the event site.

Al Banna added that traffic lights will be monitored and adjusted according to traffic density on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and surrounding roads. Shuttle buses will also transport visitors between Dubai Harbour and the main GITEX Global site at Dubai World Trade Centre.

