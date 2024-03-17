Education tech expert: ChatGPT isn't always the best AI for students

Artificial intelligence (AI) has long since become an everyday tool for students, and while most university students may be opting for language models like ChatGPT to prepare for exams or finish assignments, such chatbots are not always the best choice.

Look for a tool that suits your personal needs is the advice of Dr Malte Persike, Director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning Services at RWTH Aachen University.

Say you're researching literature and articles for a dissertation. "Specialized tools are trained to scour certain databases for that very purpose.”

In this instance you'll likely be better off with AI tools like Elicit and Consensus, which are designed to summarize texts, draw up tables and compare similarities in texts.

The Elicit tool uses AI language models to simplify literature searches. Consensus AI, on the other hand, is an AI-powered search engine for research papers. A user asks a question and gets insight from diverse research papers.

When it comes to learning or flash cards, many AI services have "surprisingly good" results, says Persike. "They are provided by specialized commercial providers. We can ideally assume that a certain level of quality assurance has taken place."

