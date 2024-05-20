Elon Musk launches Starlink satellite internet service in Indonesia

Elon Musk travelled to Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Sunday to launch Starlink satellite internet service in the world’s largest archipelago nation, Associated Press (AP) reported.

Musk was greeted at a community health clinic in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali, where he launched the Starlink service alongside Indonesian ministers.

During the ceremony, Musk took a speed test of the Starlink internet service with several health workers in Indonesia’s remote regions, including Aru, one of Indonesia’s unserved and outermost islands in Maluku province.

Musk said the availability of the Starlink service in Indonesia would help millions in far-flung parts of the country to access the internet. The country is home to more than 270 million people and three different time zones.

