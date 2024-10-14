emt Distribution, UAE Cyber Security Council, and Dubai World Trade Centre to Unveil Cyber Escape Room at GITEX 2024

emt Distribution, in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council and the Dubai World Trade Centre, is excited to announce the launch of the innovative Cyber Escape Room at GITEX 2024. This highly anticipated event brings an interactive cybersecurity challenge to one of the world's leading tech exhibitions, fostering skill development and collaboration in a thrilling, immersive environment.

Hosted at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre, the emt Cyber Escape Room is designed to merge cybersecurity awareness with hands-on experiences. Participants will be faced with real-world digital puzzles and cyber threat simulations, offering an exciting yet educational opportunity to test their problem-solving and teamwork abilities.

Mo Mobasseri, CEO of emt Distribution, said: ‘’After the huge success we experienced during GISEC2024, we are happy to bring back the emt Cyber Escape Room at GITEX Global 2024, in collaboration with the World Trade Centre and the UAE Cyber Security Council.

“This immersive experience not only challenges participants to solve complex cybersecurity scenarios but also fosters collaboration and peer-to-peer learning in an engaging, dynamic environment”

Aimed at both seasoned professionals and newcomers, the Cyber Escape Room presents participants with dynamic, real-time cyber scenarios. Teams will have 20 minutes to solve a series of critical challenges, all while navigating simulated cyber threats. This initiative is set to be a key highlight of GITEX 2024, bringing together cybersecurity enthusiasts, industry professionals, and tech innovators.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in enhancing cybersecurity resilience: "The individual is the bulwark of defence against attacks, therefore, there is an urgent need to enhance awareness campaigns about the cybersecurity risks and protective measures that help in tackling the various threats."

Running from October 14 to 18, 2024, the Cyber Escape Room will host multiple sessions daily, each accommodating teams of 8 to 12 participants. With growing interest and registrations pouring in, the event underscores the rising importance of cybersecurity in today's digital world.

emt Distribution remains committed to advancing cybersecurity education and innovation. The company extends its gratitude to the UAE Cyber Security Council and Dubai World Trade Centre for their partnership and support in making this event possible.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.