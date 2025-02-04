Epson opens Middle East Innovation Centre at Dubai Production City

Epson, a global technology leader, today officially opened its state-of-the-art Innovation Centre at Dubai Production City, part of TECOM Group PJSC. Showcasing Epson’s latest technology solutions with a mission to reimagine how technology contributes to a better future, the Centre reflects the company’s vision for industry sustainability and innovation.

The opening ceremony was attended by Yasunori Ogawa, President and Representative Director, CEO of Seiko Epson Corporation; Neil Colquhoun, President of Epson META-CWA; Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group; Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group; Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City at TECOM Group, as well as numerous UAE dignitaries, customers and partners.

Ogawa said: “The opening of the new Epson Innovation Centre underscores our commitment to our customers and partners across the region. We see strong demand to incorporate regionally tailored design into product development, particularly from industries and communities that are pursuing digital transformation. Our new facility will serve as a foundation for creating efficient, compact and precise products that reduce environmental impact.”

Equipped with the latest industry tools and equipment, Epson’s Innovation Centre will spearhead advances in printing, scanning, visual display, manufacturing, and lifestyle solutions. The regional hub will enable customers and partners to contribute local insights into the design and development of next-generation technologies by providing a direct connection between the team on the ground and Epson’s research and development (R&D) centres in Japan.

Local data analysis, customer feedback and input from channel partners will be collected at the Innovation Centre, to be shared with Epson’s global product design and engineering teams, known for their strong track record of co-creating regionally relevant solutions.

Colquhoun said: “Epson has created this advanced Innovation Centre to serve the region, having already committed more than USD 1 million to the establishment of the centre. This investment reflects our ambitious vision to support diverse industries and geographies by connecting with the local needs of each market to empower our customers and address the issues that affect them.”

Epson’s Innovation Centre will leverage Dubai’s strategic location and the world-class infrastructure of Dubai Production City, one of TECOM Group’s 10 business districts, to collaborate with a wide spectrum of customers across the company’s broad regional footprint.

“The print, packaging, and production sector’s contributions are vital to ensure a thriving, diversified creative economy,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City at TECOM Group. “We must nourish its growth by constantly pushing the boundaries of engineering, and the launch of Epson’s Innovation Centre at our district is an opportunity to elevate the industry by delivering impactful technological advancements. The regional hub’s focus on innovation will contribute to the long-term visions of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and the National Strategy for the Cultural and Creative Industries, driving industry growth in the UAE and beyond.”

The Innovation Centre will also host regular workshops, seminars, training sessions, and industry events to support the professional development of Epson’s diverse team, channel partners and resellers, as well as special programmes for customers such as teachers to enable them to deploy innovation in the service of quality education. It will foster an atmosphere where technology, innovation and knowledge from a wide spectrum of industries and corporate cultures can be integrated to collaboratively deliver impactful solutions.

The launch of the Innovation Centre follows the establishment of Epson META-CWA (Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central & West Asia) in 2024, with more than 330 employees across this region including over 130 staff in the United Arab Emirates*. This regional operation, headquartered in Dubai, serves one of the most diverse and dynamic markets within Epson’s global organisation, delivering tailored enterprise solutions across sectors including consumer, education, healthcare, financial services, tourism, hospitality, retail, and entertainment.

With a footprint of 1,100 square metres in total, the Epson Innovation Centre exemplifies regional excellence in design. The building features a curved glass façade that maximises natural light and creates a seamless connection to the surrounding environment.

The Innovation Centre builds on major investments totalling more USD13 million made by Epson in the META-CWA region between 2022 and 2024 and will align with Epson’s broader global commitment to research and development. Among the new technology solutions currently on display at the Innovation Centre are the new Q-series projector display solutions, designed for premium home theatre and entertainment spaces; Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-21 & EF-22 portable smart laser projectors; EcoTank home and office printers with ultra-high-capacity refillable ink tanks; and WorkForce Enterprise Series business inkjet printers which consume the lowest amount of energy in each of their classes.

In addition, the Centre is also showcasing the Epson SurePress L-6534VW UV Digital Label Press, SureColor V7000 UV Flatbed Printer, the ColorWorks CW-C8000 Inkjet Label Printer as well as Orient and Orient Star Watches.

