Future Blockchain Summit kicks off AT Dubai Harbour to fuel the web3 revolution

Future Blockchain Summit 2023, the premier global blockchain exhibition, kicks off on Sunday at its brand-new venue, Dubai Harbour. From 15 to 18 October, the Middle East’s largest superyacht hub will welcome the entire blockchain and crypto ecosystem, gathering more than 150 exhibitors, regulatory authorities, and governments from over 50 countries.



As a GITEX Global production, the new location caters to the global tech event’s increased demand, providing an immersive platform to explore the transformative power of decentralised technologies. The event will welcome the world’s leading crypto, blockchain and Web3 experts including 1inch, Binance, BitGo, BitGet, Circle, Sui, Fireblocks and more to showcase the industry’s most innovative and disruptive projects and solutions.



Cracking crypto custody

As the cryptocurrency ecosystem continues to mature and attract new entrants, the summit will highlight the growing importance of crypto custody. Outlining its pivotal role in addressing security concerns and fostering confidence among investors through regulatory compliance, risk management, institutional adoption and insurance, it will welcome international crypto custody leaders, including BitGo, among others, to educate audiences and showcase the dynamic innovations in custody regulations.



Fortifying the digital asset space with its cutting-edge security infrastructure, enabling institutions to embrace cryptocurrencies with unprecedented confidence, Fireblocks will also be present, with the CEO and Co-Founder, Michael Shaulov, joining a panel ‘Redefining custody and how to think about control in a Web3 world’. He will be joined by Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO at Dubai Blockchain Center, and Alvin Kwock, Co-Founder of OneDegree Hong Kong Limited.



Scaling up gaming through Web3 technologies

As the gaming industry continues to explore the potential of Web3 technologies, Future Blockchain Summit will also host the ‘Web3 Gaming Showdown: Decentralize-2-Expand’. Bringing leaders from Meta World, HEROIQ, Enjinstarter, Animoca and more together under one roof, it will showcase the latest creations and explore the Web3 decentralised technologies shaping the internet, as well as host demos and never-before-seen gaming releases.



As part of the agenda there will be a session on ‘Investing in Web3 games’, exploring monetisation strategies to drive engagement and interest in this new ecosystem, with prominent speakers from Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Metatheory Inc, Xsolla, Enjinstarter, Horizon Labs, Darewise/Life Beyond Studios and The Chopra Foundation. A series of educational mastermind talks will also address topics on ‘Co-building a Web3 game from the ground up with a community’ and ‘AI in gaming’.



Forging sustainable solutions

Ahead of COP28, also taking place in Dubai this year, the 2023 edition will see the launch of the new ‘Climate Action through the New Web3 Economy programme’. Hosted by the UN Observer Organisation Climate Chain Coalition and Slovenian Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sport, it will explore the benefits of sustainable solutions brought about by Web3 technologies.

Tapping into this trend, Vasseh Ahmed, Managing Director – MENA at Enjinstarter, the leading Web3 launchpad and advisory company, commented on its participation: “We are very excited to be announcing the launch of AYA at the Future Blockchain Summit. Aya is Enjinstarter's new launch pad focused on founders in the impact and sustainability space, working with them to bring their ideas to life. AYA hopes to raise awareness about climate action and play an active role in the UAE's net-zero strategy for 2050. We would like to invite all attendees and participants to come visit us at our booth, sign up for AYA and we will plant a mangrove for them on their behalf. Each mangrove comes with a digital certificate, which will allow them to virtually visit their mangrove, see the mangrove grow and understand the carbon offset from their tree."



Across the four days, three stages will host more than 150 experts to address key themes within digital assets and regulations, crypto trading, enterprise DLT, Web3 entertainment, gaming and climate action. With more than 1,000 investors expected, the Summit is a major international meeting point and platform for disrupters, change-makers and innovators to unlock potential and accelerate growth in the blockchain domain. Discover more at www.futureblockchainsummit.com/





