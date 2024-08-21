Gamescom Kicks Off Amidst Challenges in the Gaming Industry

Gamescom, the grand gaming event, has begun, with an expected turnout of approximately half a million visitors. Despite the optimism surrounding the event, the gaming industry faces significant challenges, including rising costs and decreased consumer interest. Gamescom, however, is a beacon of hope, celebrating the industry's potential with a showcase of extravagantly crafted games.

Event Highlights and Exhibitions

Gamescom, which started with the "Opening Night Live" on Tuesday, is set against the backdrop of an industry grappling with economic pressures. Last year, the event attracted about 320,000 visitors, and this year, it continues to draw attention with previews of anticipated games. Highlights include the medieval role-playing game Kingdom Come Deliverance II, the shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and the zombie game Dying Light: The Beast.

The event also features Dune Awakening, where players survive on the desert planet Arrakis and vie for power. The game appeals to fans of the film franchise.

Industry and Technological Innovations

Major tech companies are participating, with over 4,000 attendees. Presentations include Amazon Prime's series Secret Level and Netflix's Squid Game: Unleashed. The action game Batman: Arkham Shadow requires Meta's Quest 3 virtual reality headset. Gamescom, open to the public, allows enthusiasts to explore new games and interact with industry representatives. Tickets for Saturday are sold out, and the event concludes on Sunday.

Challenges and Funding Issues

Gamescom’s success in 2019, with 373,000 visitors, contrasts with recent declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, over 1,400 exhibitors from 64 countries showcase new games and technological innovations, a 15% increase from last year.

The Hamburg-based studio Rockfish Games, known for Everspace 2, received a €1.65 million grant from the Federal Ministry of Economics. However, the industry faces funding issues, with the Federal Ministry of Economics not accepting new applications since May 2023. Although a new €33 million funding pot was established in November 2021, no payments have been made yet.

Federal Commissioner for Culture Claudia Roth’s office is still negotiating with the Ministry of Economics. This delay has caused frustration among federal states, with Bavaria’s Digital Minister Fabian Mehring urging for the swift release of funds. The Federal Ministry of Economics plans to delegate funding for smaller studios to the states, which is met with dissatisfaction. The NRW Ministry of Culture and Baden-Württemberg have both expressed concerns over the federal funding shortfall.

Despite these obstacles, Gamescom remains a vibrant showcase of the gaming industry's resilience and innovation, underscoring its ongoing evolution and potential.

