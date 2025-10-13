GITEX Global 2025 Kicks Off in Dubai

GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology and artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition, began today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring more than 6,800 exhibitors in an exceptional edition that aligns with the global shift towards comprehensive artificial intelligence integration, computing convergence and digital governance.

This year’s edition features the most extensive artificial intelligence programme in its history, with the participation of leading global figures.

Global technology giants, including Alibaba Cloud, AMD, AWS, Dell, e&, G42, Google, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Siemens, and Snowflake, will headline the event, alongside new participants introducing cutting-edge innovations from Cerebras, Datadog, Mitsubishi, Qualcomm, Rittal, ServiceNow, Tata Electronics, Telecom Italia, and Tenstorrent.

The event will explore how breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, biotechnology and sustainable technology are transforming global infrastructure and growth.

The organisation of GITEX Global 2025 reflects Dubai’s leading role in advancing global technological transformation and reinforces the UAE’s position as an international hub for artificial intelligence and digital innovation.