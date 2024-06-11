Hamdan bin Mohammed directs activation of Dubai's first AI-powered platform for urban planning within a month

His Highness reaffirms Dubai’s unwavering commitment to futuristic ideas and innovative solutions seamlessly integrated into a sustainable development model

Dubai Urban Design Platform will harness generative AI to provide a comprehensive overview of residential localities across the emirate and enable public to share their aspirations as residents

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, directed the activation of the Dubai Urban Design Platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence, within a month. This unprecedented initiative aims to make Dubai one of the first cities in the world to adopt generative AI in designing its urban plan, creating a comprehensive vision for neighbourhoods and residential areas in partnership with the community. It also empowers individuals to envision the shape and form of their future city by adding new elements that meet their aspirations and elevate their expectations.

Sheikh Hamdan issued the directive while reviewing the initiative on the sidelines of The AI Retreat 2024, which was held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

Dubai, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has become a global model in many respects, Sheikh Hamdan said. Driven by visionary leadership, this transformation prioritises the future and focuses on sustainable development and innovative solutions to enhance the life experience of the community as a whole, His Highness added.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted that the Dubai Urban Design Platform, enriched by the active involvement of the community, demonstrates the city's enduring commitment to future-focused solutions. This platform seeks to address current challenges, anticipate future changes, accelerate achievements, and strive for positive outcomes. His Highness added that the platform represents a collaborative initiative between the government and the community that aims to make Dubai the ultimate city to work or live in.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); His Excellency Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; and Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, of Government of UAE, also attended.

The Dubai Urban Design Platform, developed in partnership between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai, and Dubai Municipality, aims to enhance community and sectoral participation. It encourages individuals and partners from various sectors to share their ideas and visions, transforming them into tangible initiatives in urban design decision-making for Dubai. The platform seeks to optimise investment in urban design and planning projects by leveraging AI. It also aims to promote a spirit of innovation within the community that finds voice in innovative urban planning ideas.

The platform's focus will be on utilising advanced technologies to enhance city planning efficiency and quick adaptability to futuristic transformation. Additionally, it will help conduct design events like retreats and specialised workshops in collaboration with the community to bring together decision-makers and diverse community groups.

The Dubai Urban Design Platform is overseen by the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Municipality and the AI technology company Toretei, with support from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation.

