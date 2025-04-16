- Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of the ‘Create Apps Championship’ organised by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

- Competition draws over 4,700 submissions across four main categories

- Championship is part of the ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative launched by His Highness in March 2023

His Highness: We are committed to expanding our investments in state-of-the-art digital technologies to solidify Dubai’s position as a global hub for technological innovation

- “Dubai is forging its own path toward a knowledge-based economic model—one that is powered by advanced technologies and their vast capabilities”

- “Honouring the winners of the ‘Create Apps Championship’ is a celebration of Dubai’s pioneering spirit and a tribute to creative ideas that push the boundaries of human intellect”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has emerged as a global leader in shaping the future of the digital economy.

His Highness emphasised that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has enabled Dubai to cement its position as a global hub for innovation and a platform for exceptional ideas capable of driving major technological advancements.

HH Sheikh Hamdan made these remarks during the closing ceremony of the ‘Create Apps Championship’ held at the Museum of the Future. The competition, which saw 12 finalists selected from over 4,710 submissions, is organised by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers. The championship is part of the ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative launched by His Highness in March 2023 to enhance Dubai’s position as a global leader in the digital technology and smart applications sectors.

His Highness said: “We are committed to expanding our investments in state-of-the-art digital technologies to solidify Dubai’s position as a global hub for technological innovation. As part of this vision, Dubai is forging its own path toward a knowledge-based economic model—one that is powered by advanced technologies and their vast capabilities, which lay solid foundations for a sustainable digital economy that supports Dubai’s comprehensive development across all sectors.”

“Honouring the winners of the ‘Create Apps Championship’ is a celebration of Dubai’s pioneering spirit and a tribute to creative ideas that push the boundaries of human intellect. These innovations open new horizons for technological breakthroughs that will shape the next era of digital transformation and accelerate the journey towards the future,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

His Highness added: “We congratulate the winners, thank them for their efforts, and encourage them to continue their creative journeys. Dubai has always been a home for creative minds, a place where bold ambitions are brought to life and innovations are transformed into success stories that captivate the world.”

The award ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, in addition to senior public and private sector officials.

Honouring the Winners

His Highness honoured the winners of the ‘Create Apps Championship’ across four main categories. The ‘Most Impactful App’ award was won by Boom, while BieBite claimed the ‘Best Youth-made App’ award. The ‘Best Mobile Gaming App’ award went to Rimal Game, and Brainy received the ‘Most Innovative App’ award.

The prestigious title of ‘Dubai’s App of the Year’ was awarded to Boom, a logistics app that helps businesses deliver their products by matching them with available nearby vehicle owners. The ‘Best Youth-made App’, BieBite, is an AI-powered food market app that helps users check if products meet their dietary requirements and allergen preferences before purchasing. The ‘Best Mobile Gaming App’ was announced as Rimal Game, an online multiplayer game where players compete in teams and trade resources. Brainy, winner of the ‘Most Innovative App’ award, leverages the power of artificial intelligence to help knowledge workers and students avoid information overload by delegating mental tasks to AI.

Strong International Participation

The ‘Create Apps Championship’ recorded a remarkable 328% increase in participation this year, attracting 4,710 entries compared to 1,100 received during the previous edition. The competition generated extensive global interest, with 70% of entries coming from 132 countries around the world and 30% from the UAE. A total of 340 projects were shortlisted to participate in the competition and compete within its four categories, with 12 ideas advancing to the final.

Ideas for applications related to health and wellness represented the highest number of entries, with education accounting for the second highest followed by travel and tourism, e-commerce, sustainability and gaming in third, fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.

Each of the four selected winners received a prize worth US$ 150,000. Additionally, the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will offer support in business licensing, banking services, and facilitating access to potential partners and clients. The competition’s judging panel included distinguished figures from Dubai's private sector.

Driving Innovation in Smart Applications

The ‘Create Apps Championship’ was launched to cement Dubai’s leadership in mobile application development and attract top talent in this rapidly evolving sector. The competition encourages participants and entrepreneurs to present their ideas and projects, fostering innovation in mobile app technology.

The ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative aims to train Emiratis in coding and app development, enabling them to master fundamental programming skills and build innovative mobile applications through the Emirati Training Academy. The initiative also seeks to triple the number of app developers in Dubai by 2025 and support the development of 100 new national projects for cutting-edge mobile applications.

