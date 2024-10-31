​Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with CEO of TikTok

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai today met with Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, one of the world’s most popular social media platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness said: "Dubai is committed to expanding partnerships with global new media technology leaders like TikTok to enhance the competitiveness of its media sector. Through strategic collaborations, we aim to nurture local talent, integrate cutting-edge expertise, and strengthen Dubai's position as a dynamic hub for media innovation that is at the forefront of the industry’s evolution.”

“We seek to foster an environment where creativity and excellence in media content can thrive on a global scale. Through our partnerships, we also seek to ensure that the UAE’s media talent and enterprises are supported in keeping pace with advancements reshaping the global industry. Building on its successes over the past two decades as the epicentre of the region’s media sector, Dubai continues to offer an exceptional base for leading international companies in the industry to advance innovation and capitalise on growth opportunities,” His Highness added.

Consistent with Dubai’s strategy to promote knowledge exchange on new media tools and content creation, the Dubai Press Club (DPC) is organising a roundtable discussion led by Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, tomorrow. Focused on the evolving landscape of content creation in the UAE, the session, titled Shaping the Future of Content Creation and Empowering Creativity, will bring together leading content creators from across the region.

Since establishing its regional base in Dubai in 2018, TikTok has experienced significant growth and popularity in the MENA region, especially among younger audiences. The platform’s regional user base continues to expand rapidly, driven by strong acceptance and dynamic evolution within the MENA market.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC); His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Director General of the Dubai Crown Prince's Office; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Emir Gelen, Director of Public Policy METAPSA, TikTok; and Jenan Mohamed Alhashili, Head of Public Policy, GCC, TikTok.



