Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp

His Highness: Dubai and the UAE continue to build mutually beneficial cooperation with leading players in the digital media industry

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, held a meeting with Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp. (formerly Twitter), at The Executive Office in Emirates Towers in Dubai.

His Highness’s meeting with the CEO of one of the world’s largest social media platforms underlines the UAE and Dubai’s commitment to forging partnerships with leading global technology companies, as part of its goal of consolidating its status as an international hub for future-focused innovations.

HH Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai and the UAE continue to build mutually beneficial cooperation with leading players in the digital media industry and explore synergies that align with the country’s goal to bring about digital transformation across various spheres of life. Highlighting the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to generate AED100 billion in annual economic value through digital transformation over the next decade, His Highness said X is a valuable partner in the country’s efforts to drive innovation and adoption of new technologies.

HH Sheikh Hamdan further said X's vision to transform itself into an all-in-one digital hub creates unique complementarities with the UAE’s focus on AI and other advanced technologies. Having established itself as the region’s media epicentre over two decades, Dubai offers a unique platform for international companies seeking to innovate and expand their business. With around 4,000 media and tech companies forming a vibrant industry ecosystem, Dubai not only provides a supportive infrastructure but also serves as a launchpad for pioneering initiatives. The city offers the ideal base for the world’s leading companies to introduce groundbreaking services, drive technological advancements, and set new benchmarks in digital engagement in the region and beyond, His Highness said.

The meeting explored potential partnerships aligned with the UAE and X’s shared commitment to innovation and digital transformation. As the UAE looks toward the future with ambitious growth and digital transformation goals, HH Sheikh Hamdan expressed confidence in having X as a long-term partner. “We are excited to explore how this partnership can create lasting value for both the UAE and X, setting an example for impactful collaboration between a global technology leader and one of the world’s most future-ready nations,” he added.

X (formerly Twitter) opened its first office in the Middle East and North Africa region in Dubai in 2015. The region is home to some of the company’s largest markets. The company had 250 million daily active users as of mid-2024.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Director General of the Dubai Crown Prince's Office.



