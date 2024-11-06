Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Microsoft

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with Brad Smith, Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft, on the sidelines of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024.

The meeting discussed opportunities to expand cooperation with Microsoft in various advanced technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a focus on driving innovation and accelerating the development of digital solutions that can advance sustainable development. The two leaders also explored potential technology collaborations to unlock new possibilities for diverse sectors that are vital to the economy. Sheikh Hamdan praised Microsoft’s significant contributions to the field of AI, acknowledging the company's leadership in developing innovative technologies that are shaping the future.

The meeting was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

During the meeting, Brad Smith announced an ambitious Microsoft programme to help skill one million UAE learners with essential AI skills by 2027. The announcement follows Microsoft’s recent announcements with local governments in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah to equip 100,000 government employees with the latest AI skills.

The initiative is part of Microsoft’s long-term commitment to bridging the global AI knowledge gap and fostering a culture of AI innovation across the UAE. The initiative will provide targeted training for leaders, developers, and general users, aiming to establish a productive, AI-enabled workforce.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, said : “To benefit from AI, people need to learn to use AI. That's why we are helping train one million people across the UAE economy to get the most from our technology."

Targeting wide-reaching engagement, Microsoft is inviting government entities to explore opportunities to build AI capabilities within their departments and businesses to equip their workforce with AI skills to drive productivity and efficiency, and UAE citizens to leverage AI for everyday tasks. By empowering citizens with practical AI skills, the initiative seeks to unlock new productivity levels and support the UAE’s continued growth in the digital economy.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said: “Microsoft’s commitment to AI skills aligns with the UAE’s vision to become a global AI hub. Its latest AI initiative in the UAE will help enhance technical capabilities and ensure that AI becomes accessible and relevant to every resident, government agency, and business in the UAE. We are keen to partner with leading technology players around the world to drive innovation and create new opportunities for our nation.”

Microsoft’s AI skills trainings are designed to reach every sector across the UAE, from public institutions to private enterprises and individual citizens. Microsoft will collaborate with different entities to develop a range of skilling courses and resources to build foundational AI skills, develop practical applications, and enable users to adopt AI in their daily lives and work environments

