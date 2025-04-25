Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic partnerships to advance Dubai’s digital economy vision

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, witnessed the signing of four strategic partnership agreements between Ignyte, a global digital start-up ecosystem platform, and leading organisations including the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), du, Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Campus (Dtec), and in5.

The agreements are part of Dubai’s broader efforts to accelerate the objectives of the Dubai Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to drive the exponential growth of start-ups across sectors and strengthen the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The signings took place during Dubai AI Week 2025, being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation, the event runs from 21 to 25 April at the Museum of the Future, AREA 2071, Emirates Towers.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for the digital economy begins with empowering the entrepreneurs and innovators who will shape its future. These strategic partnerships reflect our commitment to building a vibrant and integrated ecosystem that accelerates start-up growth, attracts global talent, and drives meaningful technological progress. By connecting visionaries with opportunity, Dubai continues to lead as a launchpad for bold ideas and transformative ventures.”

The partnerships mark a significant milestone in Ignyte’s expansion and reinforce its mission to empower founders by providing access to infrastructure, capital, strategic mentorship, and streamlined business set-up services, while aligning with Dubai’s vision to create one of the world’s most advanced and dynamic digital economies.

As part of the partnership, the Dubai Future Foundation will officially join the Ignyte platform to enhance innovation-focused programming. Through this collaboration, DFF will extend its innovation challenges to the platform, engage with Ignyte’s startup and investor ecosystem, and co-develop initiatives to accelerate future-focused ventures aligned with Dubai’s long-term strategic objectives.

du, as Ignyte’s Exclusive Telco Partner, will provide early-stage startups with critical infrastructure, scalable communications solutions, access to digital tools, and strategic mentorship. The partnership supports emerging ventures by facilitating access to enterprise-grade telecommunications services, while opening new pathways to investment, networking, and growth.

Through Dtec, one of the region’s largest technology hubs, Ignyte startups will benefit from soft landing programmes, flexible co-working environments, and subsidised licensing solutions. The collaboration reflects the commitment to fostering a vibrant and integrated entrepreneurship ecosystem that supports founders at every stage of their journey.

Meanwhile, in5 will enable Ignyte startups to access incubation, mentorship, and fast-track licensing across the technology, media, and design sectors. The partnership aims to amplify the impact of collaborative innovation in line with Dubai’s economic priorities under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Together, these partnerships represent a unified effort to transform Dubai into a magnet for top-tier digital talent and scalable start-ups—bridging global innovation with local opportunity. The collaborations also reinforce the emirate’s commitment to enabling entrepreneurship-led growth, future-ready economic diversification, and a thriving digital economy.

Dubai AI Week is hosting participants from over 100 nationalities, featuring more than 180 speakers, over 150 sessions and workshops, and more than 140 activities. The event brings together global thought leaders from startups, corporates, governments, and academia to shape the future of artificial intelligence. For more information on the events and activities, please visit: https://week.dub.ai

