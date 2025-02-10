HONOR Becomes First Tech Brand to Join Prestigious List of Official Exhibition Partners at Louvre Abu Dhabi

HONOR, a leading global technology brand, is proud to announce its partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi for the museum's highly anticipated exhibition, “Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power” - the new exhibition featuring an extraordinary collection of over 350 works, offering an immersive journey into the cultural, social, and artistic heritage of traditional African kingdoms.

Open until 25 May 2025, the exhibition celebrates Africa's rich history, creativity, and cultural legacy from the 11th to the 21st centuries, and highlights its vitality in contemporary art. Visitors can explore an extraordinary collection of royal portraits, sculptures, ceremonial objects, and textiles, discovering the enduring connection between art, power, and identity across the African continent.

This marks a significant collaboration as HONOR becomes the first tech brand to join the esteemed list of official exhibition partners for the renowned cultural institution. The partnership aligns with HONOR's broader human-centric product vision that integrates AI and technology into everyday life scenarios. Through this collaboration, HONOR aims to extend its influence beyond technology, supporting initiatives that unite communities and enriching cultural experiences for global audiences.

“We are delighted to announce our official exhibition partnership of this extraordinary exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi,” said Laurance Li, General Manager HONOR GCC. “This captivating exhibition also serves as an ideal platform for new HONOR Magic7 Pro users to experience the convenience of AI technology and effortlessly immerse themselves in the journey of exploration and learning.”

The partnership also coincides with the launch of HONOR Magic7 Pro in the Middle East and Africa. The HONOR Magic7 Pro is set to change the way users may interact at concerts, exhibitions and festivals with an array of intuitive AI-infused features. As HONOR continues to push boundaries in the tech industry, its collaboration with Louvre Abu Dhabi represents a meaningful step in bridging technology with cultural and artistic exploration.

About Louvre Abu Dhabi

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies, and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings, and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 19 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

