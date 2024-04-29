“Katateeb” and “Takkul” win the Fourth cycle of "Pitch@Gov"

The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) honored the winners of the fourth cycle of Pitch@Gov, organized in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF). Two projects, the “Katateeb” project by Rashid Al Zaabi on the family values in the Internet age challenge, and the “Takkul” project by Aminata Ndiaye on the sustainability in digital transformation challenge.

"Katateeb" is a metaverse platform created to educate young Emiratis on traditional customs and values of the UAE, while "Takkul" platform is committed to addressing the critical issue of food waste in the MENA region.

The Pitch@Gov Competition is set to become a sustainable government initiative aimed at fostering collaboration between government entities, private sector organizations, entrepreneurs, and innovators to promote a culture of innovation in the UAE. This year’s cycle adopted the sustainability in digital transformation theme to support the directives of the UAE’s leadership in the “Year of Sustainability”. Over its past cycles, Pitch@Gov welcomed 1000+ participations and 100+ presentations, culminating in the honoring of 10 winners from the top innovators in the UAE.

Huda AlHashimi: Pitch@Gov offers support to every innovator in the UAE

Her Excellency Huda AlHashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, stated that, over 4 years, Pitch@Gov has presented a supporting platform for each and every innovator who seeks to turn her/his ideas into a project or an innovative solution for current or future challenges. “The joint initiative between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation and the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund successfully attracted hundreds of ideas that were evaluated and supported by the competition,” she added.

“This year’s cycle focuses on sustainability in digital transformation, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership in the Year of Sustainability, and their future vision based on promoting sustainable and comprehensive digital transformation in various fields,” H.E. noted.

Younis Al Khoori: Pitch@Gov exemplifies the essence of collaborative innovation and brings together diverse perspectives and expertise

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Finance, highlighted that Pitch@Gov exemplifies the essence of collaborative innovation by bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise to address pressing social challenges. He said: “The UAE’s commitment to fostering such partnerships underscores our belief in harnessing innovation as a driver for comprehensive development. Through initiatives like Pitch@Gov, we not only nurture homegrown talent but also paves the way for transformative solutions that contribute to our national agenda for innovation.”

He added: “The winning projects showcase the creativity and dedication of our entrepreneurs and innovators in addressing the challenges of ‘family values in the internet age’ and ‘sustainability in digital transformation’, aligning seamlessly with the UAE’s vision. By empowering these visionaries with resources and support through the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator program, we catalyze their potential to shape the future of our economy and society. We welcome them into the program and will continue to support their mission of innovation for the benefit of the UAE.”

Empowering innovators to expand the scope of their businesses

The initiative provides UAE innovators with a platform to showcase their innovations before a jury, enabling them to attract investors and expand the scope of their business, receive primary financing to implement their projects, and support their small businesses through the financial prize and practical advice provided by the MBRIF Accelerator.

The projects were assessed based on four main criteria namely novelty, impact, feasibility, and how well is the innovation communicated to the world.

150 innovative ideas and two winning projects

In its fourth cycle, the Pitch@Gov Challenge attracted more than 150 innovative ideas and projects, showcasing a wide range of innovative solutions. Short-listed projects' owners presented their innovative ideas within the activities of the UAE Innovates 2024 Exhibition to a jury encompassing an elite group of experts and specialists from the MBRCGI, and the MBRIF. The jury leveraged their expertise to evaluate projects that support sustainability, reconnecting emerging generations with the Emirati culture, and laying the foundations of innovation in the UAE.

“Katateeb”

The “Katateeb” platform, created by Rashid Al Zaabi, won the family values in the internet age challenge. Katateeb is a metaverse platform created to educate young Emiratis on the traditional customs and values of the UAE. It targets children between 3 and 13 years old using gamification to reconnect youth with their heritage. This virtual environment combines gamification elements to allow users to engage in activities that embody core Emirati values, such as hospitality, tolerance, family cohesion, generosity, among others, through interactive role-playing scenarios.

“Takkul”

“Takkul” platform, created by Aminata Ndiaye, won the sustainability in digital transformation challenge. Through its smart platform, the innovative idea is committed to addressing the critical issue of food waste by enabling food retailers to sell their surplus food at discounted prices to consumers. Every day, valuable and edible food is needlessly discarded by food retailers, leading to noticeable economic, social, and environmental challenges. This wasteful practice not only burdens businesses with unsold inventory and financial losses but also contributes to environmental problems such as greenhouse gas emissions and the depletion of precious land and water resources. The platform works with 30 partners in the F&B industry and more than 150 consumers, who use the platform on a daily basis.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation adopts a work methodology based on three pillars, namely “Innovation Enablers” through which it creates a knowledge base that encompasses new trends, experts and information; “Innovation Missions” which embrace and implement innovative initiatives in the UAE government, and “Innovation Platforms” which provide innovative practices and approaches to hone government capabilities.

MBRCGI’s work methodology and pillars go in line with the goals of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, and reflect MBRCGI’s ongoing efforts to establish an enabling environment for promoting innovation and building the capabilities of calibers by developing an integrated system for innovation and enhancing the UAE’s leadership as a global innovation hub.

