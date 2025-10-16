Latifa bint Mohammed Tours GITEX Global 2025

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the world’s largest technology and artificial intelligence exhibition being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. During the visit, Her Highness was briefed on the latest technological innovations and digital solutions presented by exhibitors from around 180 countries.

Her Highness praised the extensive efforts behind organising the global event, which celebrates its 45th edition this year. She noted that GITEX GLOBAL has strengthened its position as a key platform bringing together pioneers and leading institutions from the global technology industry, creating opportunities that advance innovation and enhance human wellbeing and progress.

Her Highness said: “GITEX GLOBAL is a testament to the leadership’s commitment to harnessing technology as a driver of sustainable growth and prosperity. The event underscores Dubai’s pivotal role in building partnerships and fostering collaboration among the world’s leading technology innovators and developers, while empowering startups to explore new growth opportunities. This reaffirms Dubai’s role as a key global partner in shaping a prosperous future that advances human development and enhances quality of life.”

She added: “Just as technology today permeates every aspect of daily life, it has also become a cornerstone for advancing cultural and creative development. With every new breakthrough, we witness new tools of expression and new ways for people to engage with art and knowledge. Integrating modern technologies into the cultural sector reshapes the concept of creativity, making it more inclusive, impactful and capable of reaching wider audiences. Investing in technology is an investment in the future of creativity — one that builds new bridges connecting creators with audiences and linking local cultures with their global counterparts.”

Her Highness toured several national and international pavilions participating in the 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL, which brings together more than 6,800 technology companies and 2,000 startups from around the world. She was accompanied by Her Excellency Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; and Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai.

Her Highness visited the pavilion of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, where she was briefed on key initiatives and solutions supporting the UAE’s digital transformation and safeguarding its cyberspace. She was also introduced to the Council’s international partnerships that enhance global cybersecurity cooperation and strengthen the UAE’s position as a hub for technological innovation.

She also visited the EDGE Group pavilion, one of the UAE’s most advanced technology conglomerates, where she was briefed on cutting-edge innovations and services in cybersecurity and defence technologies.

Her Highness further visited several leading international companies specialising in cybersecurity and digital asset protection, including CrowdStrike and Recorded Future, highlighting the importance of safeguarding the digital ecosystem as a vital enabler of modern life and a key foundation for all critical sectors.