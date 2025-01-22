Maktoum bin Mohammed inaugurates second phase of Moro Hub Green Data Centre at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today inaugurated the second phase of the Green Data Centre of Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The first phase of the Green Data Centre, which was inaugurated in 2023 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s largest solar-powered data centre.

His Highness was welcomed at the Green Data Centre by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Lieutenant-General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai's State Security Department; Major General Tamim Mohammed Al-Muhairi, Director-General of Dubai’s State Security Department; His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority; His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al-Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai; His Excellency Judge Mohammed Mubarak Al-Subousi, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department in Dubai; His Excellency Saif Hamid Al-Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group; His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment; His Excellency Matar Al-Humairi, CEO of the Dubai Digital Government Establishment, His Excellency Major General Ali Ghanem, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistics Support at Dubai Police; His Excellency Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director General of the Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police.

Also attending the ceremony were Engineer Marwan Salem bin Haider, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of the Digital DEWA Group; Engineer Waleed bin Salman, Vice Chairman – Energy at Digital DEWA; and Engineer Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President, Distribution Power at DEWA; Mohammed Saeed bin Suleiman, CEO of Moro Hub; Marwan Zainuddin, Managing Director of SAP UAE; Abdelilah Nejjari, Managing Director - Gulf at Cisco; Naeem Yazbek, General Manager of Microsoft UAE; Walid Yahya, Managing Director – Gulf at Dell Technologies; Dr. Adnan Shalwan, CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank Group.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum toured various sections and reviewed diverse aspects of the second phase of the Green Data Centre. His Highness was briefed by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer about the Centre’s integrated solutions that provide a new generation of services including digital transformation, Cloud and Hosting services, Cybersecurity, Smart Cities and IoT Services, and Professional & Managed Services.

Tribute to visionary leadership

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “We extend our deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, who honoured us with the inauguration of the second phase of the Green Data Centre, which embodies the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, towards building a sustainable future based on innovation.

“This strategic achievement reflects the UAE’s lead in the green economy and enhances our efforts to provide sustainable technologies that establish the concept of sustainability for future generations, within the framework of enhancing Dubai’s position as a global capital for digital transformation and sustainability. This milestone supports the goals of Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to achieve 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

HE Al Tayer added: “The world’s largest green data centre, which is fully powered by solar energy, underscores our unwavering commitment to developing sustainable digital solutions that accelerate the UAE’s digital transformation. The centre has received global recognition after being listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest solar-powered data centre since the launch of its first phase, reflecting Dubai’s lead in this vital field. The centre effectively supports Dubai’s vision by promoting sustainability practices and providing innovative digital solutions that contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of organisations and enhancing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation in sustainability.”

The Green Data Centre serves as a platform for hosting a range of advanced technological solutions. These solutions include cutting-edge cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, advanced technologies and digital solutions. Additionally, the centre fosters innovation by offering professional and managed services and more.

Prestigious certification

The carbon-neutral Green Data Centre is fully powered by solar energy. The project will be developed in 10 phases, achieving a total capacity of 100 megawatts and covering an area of 100,000 square metres. The facility has been awarded the prestigious “Tier-III” certification by the Uptime Institute.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by various entities that are strategic and global technology leaders, as well as local entities, including Dubai Digital Authority, Dubai Police, The Judicial Inspection Authority, Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Islamic Bank, ENOC, Microsoft, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Deloitte and SAP.

These agreements aim to support the digital transformation and sustainability journey in the UAE as they reflect Moro Hub’s commitment to providing an integrated infrastructure that supports organisations in enhancing their sustainability and accelerating digital transformation.

Phase Two of the Green Data Centre serves as a global model, combining renewable energy technologies with digital innovations. It enables organisations in the region to enhance their operational efficiency and reduce their carbon emissions, aligning with the UAE’s strategies for clean energy and sustainable digital transformation.

Moro Hub’s largest solar-powered data centre has established a global benchmark for energy efficiency and use of green technologies. The facility uses smart and eco-friendly technologies that enable business enterprises in the region to unlock new efficiencies.

It also plays a major role in developing a sustainable ecosystem that leverages the latest solar energy and storage technologies, AI systems, and sustainability solutions, as it enables global hyper-scalers to access carbon-free computing.

