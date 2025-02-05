Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Alexander Caedmon Karp, Co-Founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies, a leading builder of artificial intelligence systems, to explore new opportunities for further accelerating AI and digital adoption across the UAE. The meeting was held in His Highness’s office.

During the meeting, His Highness emphasised the UAE’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with global technology leaders to accelerate the adoption of transformative new technologies in the country. He underscored the nation’s strategic approach of investing in cutting-edge infrastructure and creating a dynamic ecosystem that not only fosters business growth but also advances innovation and a technology-driven future.

The discussion focused on enhancing collaboration and identifying strategic initiatives that will contribute to transforming the local technology landscape, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for technology and digital innovation in line with the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Group; His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre, and Amit Kaushal, Group, CEO of Dubai Holding.

