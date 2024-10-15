Mansoor bin Mohammed visits GITEX GLOBAL 2024 as it celebrates biggest international participation in its history

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, visited the 44th edition of GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the world’s largest technology and startup event.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 14-18 October, GITEX GLOBAL has inspired a record-breaking show in its 44th year, welcoming over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors alongside governments from more than 180 countries.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor was apprised about the impressive showcase of leading global technology companies, startups and entrepreneurs participating in GITEX GLOBAL, with the latest edition marking the largest in the event’s history in terms of international representation. This year, the event attracted over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors, alongside government representatives from more than 180 countries.

His Highness highlighted the pivotal role of GITEX GLOBAL in bringing together leaders and innovators from the global technology industry under one roof in Dubai, under the theme ‘Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy.’ He emphasised the event’s significance in shaping the future of the technology sector and the positives it holds out for other industries. His Highness also highlighted how this major international event aligns with the UAE’s National Digital Economy Strategy.

Sheikh Mansoor commended GITEX GLOBAL’s role in advancing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a global hub for the digital economy and a key player in the international digital landscape. He also emphasised the event’s alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to drive substantial economic value through digital transformation, contributing an average of AED100 billion annually to Dubai’s economy.

During the visit, Sheikh Mansoor visited pavilions and booths of key national entities participating in the 44th edition of the event. His Highness visited pavilions of the Dubai Government, the Abu Dhabi Government, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), and other important organisations such as the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Police, besides Fortinet.

Futuristic vision

Sheikh Mansoor expressed his appreciation for the initiatives, projects, and services promoted by both federal and local entities during GITEX GLOBAL 2024. He highlighted that the advanced applications showcased through such platforms reflect the UAE’s leadership in digital transformation, fulfilling the vision of the UAE leadership and affirming the country’s high level of preparedness for the future through the effective use of technology to deliver high-quality, efficient, and reliable services.

Commenting on the notable increase in international participation at GITEX GLOBAL this year, which marks a 40% upswing compared to the previous edition, Sheikh Mansoor noted: “Our exemplary and productive collaboration with international partners will continue to be essential in achieving strategic developmental goals across various sectors, particularly in technology, which plays a crucial role in shaping the future. Furthermore, Dubai is committed to fostering sustainable growth as a key hub for new technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence, which offers significant potential that we depend on to drive expected advancements in all areas.

“As part of our commitment to accelerate innovation and boost Dubai’s investment appeal while solidifying its leadership in this sector, we actively invite startups from both domestic and international markets to join us in shaping an economic transformation driven by new technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence. GITEX Global has become an increasingly vital platform for cross-border collaboration. This year’s record level of international participation highlights the growing recognition of the need to forge new partnerships that will lead us to a future brimming with opportunities for everyone.”

International calendar

The second day of GITEX Global 2024, dubbed ‘Super AI Tuesday,’ featured 3,500 companies – both large and small – displaying innovative AI-powered services and solutions. In addition, more than 400 AI startups displayed their products and services across the exhibition.

GITEX GLOBAL is also serving to seamlessly connect the global technology community through a stellar network of events locked in for 2025, including GITEX EUROPE Berlin, GITEX ASIA Singapore, GITEX AFRICA Morocco, and GITEX NIGERIA. These events will foster collaboration and drive innovation across the future tech landscape, with AI representing a primary area for exploration, innovation, and collaboration alongside other emerging technologies.

