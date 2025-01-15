MBRCGI and Cambridge Collaborate to Empower the Next Generation of UAE Government Innovators

The program reflects the UAE’s strategic vision and commitment to enhance transformative change in government operations

Shaping the future Public Sector Innovation and positioning the UAE as a global hub for innovation

Launching 60 innovative projects aligned with the “We the UAE 2031” strategic vision

Promoting the culture of innovation and transforming it into a practice to drive meaningful impact

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI), in partnership with the University of Cambridge, launched the 8th cohort of the Public Sector Innovation Diploma program. Fifty participants from federal and local government entities across the UAE are taking part in this wave of the leading initiative.

The program sheds lights on the UAE’s strategic vision and commitment to enhance transformative change in government operations, aiming to position the UAE as a global hub for innovation. Through five specialized training tracks spanning six months, participants will work on 60 innovative projects, ranging from individual solutions addressing workplace challenges to group initiatives aligned with the “We the UAE 2031” strategic vision.

Huda Al Hashimi: Embodying Mohammed bin Rashid's Vision for Transformational Government Innovation

Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, highlighted that the diploma reflects the strategic directives of the UAE government under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasizing the critical role of innovation in driving government progress and shaping the future.

“Launching the 8th cohort underscores the government’s dedication to sustainable innovation by equipping forward-thinking leaders with modern knowledge and skills. This ensures the development of impactful solutions that positively impact the society while enhancing the UAE’s global position as a global innovation leader and its ability to enhance innovation across various fields, including government operations,” Al Hashimi added.

Innovative Pathways and Global Exposure

The program aims to empower government innovation leaders with the expertise, skills, and tools needed to spearhead transformative and innovative projects within their entities. This contributes to creating a positive impact on government operations while fostering a robust network of innovation leaders across various sectors, emphasizing collaboration, knowledge exchange, and inspiring participants to develop impactful innovations that address current challenges, anticipate future changes, and drive government efforts towards achieving strategic objectives.

The program incorporates five advanced training tracks, alongside an immersive knowledge exchange visit to the University of Cambridge in the UK. Track 1, define & explore; redefines focus areas and explores unconventional solutions, enabling participants to reframe challenges from fresh perspectives. Track 2, concept generation; hinges on ideation, creative storytelling, and their role in developing innovative solutions. Track 3, agile innovation; covers adaptability, strategic planning, and effective design for innovation. Track 4, pivot & transform; focuses on evaluating solutions, embracing change, and finding alternatives to traditional methods while fostering innovation-friendly relationships. Track 5, execution; works on developing communication skills to highlight innovation impact, linking strategic objectives to concrete steps to achieve measurable outcomes.

A Legacy of Innovation

Since its inception in 2015, MBRCGI’s Public Sector Innovation Diploma has graduated 395 government employees across seven cohorts, resulting in the development of 377 groundbreaking projects. By honing national talent, fostering innovation as a daily practice, and spreading modern concepts and expertise, the program aligns with the National Strategy for Advanced Innovation. Through this initiative, MBRCGI continues to shape the next generation of government innovation leaders, enabling them to champion transformative change and enhance the UAE’s position as a global innovation leader.

