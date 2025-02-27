MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced details of the launch of its first Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, Etihad-SAT.

The satellite, developed in partnership with the Republic of Korea's Satrec Initiative, is scheduled for launch in the first week of March 2025 aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, USA.

Etihad-SAT represents a significant milestone in MBRSC's Satellite Development Programme, as it is the first satellite equipped with SAR imaging technology. The advanced capability will enhance the centre's Earth observation capabilities by providing high-resolution images in all weather conditions, while further advancing the UAE's expertise in satellite technology.

Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, said, "The launch of Etihad-SAT reflects the UAE's commitment to strengthening its capabilities in the space sector by adopting the latest advancements in satellite development. Adding a SAR satellite to our fleet expands our ability to provide solutions that support our journey toward a knowledge and innovation-based economy."

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC, said, "Etihad-SAT is the result of our collaboration with Satrec Initiative as part of a knowledge-transfer programme," adding that the satellite will support many vital sectors in the UAE.

The development of Etihad-SAT began two years ago as part of a knowledge transfer programme in collaboration with Korea's Satrec Initiative.

The satellite offers three imaging modes: spot mode (high-resolution imaging for small areas), scan mode (wide-area coverage for large regions) and strip mode (extended observation for longer regions).

Once deployed, Etihad-SAT will join the UAE's current fleet of satellites, significantly enhancing MBRSC's remote sensing capabilities. MBRSC will oversee the satellite's operations, ensuring rapid data exchange and processing with the support of artificial intelligence.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.