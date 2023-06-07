6.26 PM Wednesday, 7 June 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 03:59 05:25 12:21 15:42 19:11 20:37
07 June 2023
Advanced
Home

Meta to introduce new accounts centre after talks -German cartel office

Published
By Reuters

Germany's cartel office said on Wednesday that Facebook parent company Meta (META.O) will introduce a new accounts centre following intensive talks with the social media company.

The centre will allow users to make "a largely free and informed decision" about whether they want to use their Meta service accounts - for example on Instagram and Facebook - in combination or separately, said the cartel office.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 7 June 2023 13:51