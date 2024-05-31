Ministry of Economy blocks 1,117 websites infringing IP rights

The Ministry of Economy (MoEc) announced the outcomes of the implementation of the new mechanism for safeguarding the intellectual property (IP) rights of creative works on digital platforms, during a press conference held at its Dubai headquarter today.

The implementation of the new mechanism began in the month of Ramadan this year in cooperation with the Telecommunications and the Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). It witnessed the activation of the ‘InstaBlock’ initiative that offers immediate response to reports of IP rights violations.

Through the implementation of these measures, the Ministry of Economy strives to create a secure environment free of IP rights infringements for their rightful owners, and to raise awareness on the importance of accessing creative works through platforms that hold their original copyrights, rather than through unknown and unsafe ones. The Ministry has succeeded in upholding the IP rights of leading media platforms that produce/distribute entertainment, sports, and artistic content, including those of Abu Dhabi Media Network, MBC, OSN Network, and BeIN media group.

Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for IP Rights Sector at the Ministry of Economy, confirmed that, under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE has succeeded in developing a comprehensive system for safeguarding IP rights. These include legislative aspects such as the issuance of laws regulating and safeguarding IP rights, thus ensuring protection of trademarks, neighboring rights, and copyrights, along with various initiatives and awareness campaigns. These efforts contribute to creating a secure, stimulating, and attractive environment for creators, entrepreneurs, and innovators, while also bolstering the UAE's position as a global hub for creativity, innovation, knowledge economy, and emerging economic sectors.

He explained that the UAE’s copyright protection law signifies a milestone in the evolution of IP rights legislation. It safeguards the rights of owners of creative works in the digital space, supporting the growth of digital and creative economy. The amendments made to this law align with the UAE's efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation.

. Dr. Al Muaini said: “The outcomes of the implementation of this approach have been positive on all levels. The Ministry blocked 1,117 websites that infringed upon IP rights and violated the rights of publishers of creative content, safeguarding the IP rights of several leading digital entertainment platforms, in collaboration with TDRA. This has helped in curtailing illegal infringements on broadcasting and publishing rights of creative works, also enhancing awareness on the mechanisms for IP rights protection and swiftly addressing reports in this regard.”

The ‘InstaBlock’ initiative implemented as part of the new mechanism monitors infringements on intellectual property rights on websites and promptly blocks the violators. Additionally, it establishes direct communication channels with legal rights holders and takes rapid action against any violations or encroachments on their rights.

The ‘InstaBlock’ initiative is one of the 11 initiatives of the Ministry’s new IP system and has an immediate response tool called ‘LiveBan.’ It is specifically designed to handle complaints related to incidents of copyright infringements on live online broadcasting. This collaboration between MoEc, TDRA and rights holders has helped reduce violations on broadcasting and publishing rights of creative works in the digital space.

The 11 diverse initiatives under the new IP protection system cover various areas and applications of intellectual property. The goal is to boost innovation and creativity in the country, create a competitive environment, and provide a conducive atmosphere for inventors and creators to develop their groundbreaking ideas into profitable businesses and innovative projects. Additionally, empowers talented individuals to harness IP applications.

