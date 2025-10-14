Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today opened the 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest technology and artificial intelligence showcase. Being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event runs until 17 October.

Accompanying His Highness during his visit were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE is advancing in its development journey by adopting modern technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to build a digital economy supported by strategic investments in infrastructure and future industries.

His Highness said: “We want the UAE to be a global model in building an integrated digital economy driven by innovation, knowledge and artificial intelligence, and to serve as an international platform accelerating technological and economic transformation. In Dubai, we have an ambitious vision to raise the annual contribution of digital transformation to the emirate’s economy to AED100 billion by 2033, and we are moving confidently towards achieving this goal.”

Speaking about the global impact of GITEX GLOBAL, His Highness said: “We welcome more than 6,800 tech companies and 2,000 startups from 180 countries to an event that has become the world’s leading meeting point for technology pioneers and a hub for building new bridges of communication that open unprecedented horizons for growth and progress. It offers an ideal opportunity to forge new partnerships that accelerate digital transformation and establish the foundations for sustainable prosperity for future generations.”

His Highness added: “GITEX has evolved beyond being a gathering of technology leaders from East and West—it has become a global movement that reflects the UAE’s determination to lead change, turn challenges into opportunities, and create strategic partnerships that strengthen our position as a central hub of the global digital economy.”

During his tour, His Highness and his accompanying delegation visited several pavilions showcasing the latest global innovations in AI, cloud computing, quantum computing and other emerging technologies presented by leading international companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), e&, G42, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle. The exhibits reflected the companies’ contributions to advancing digital transformation across technology-driven sectors.

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness toured several key international and national pavilions at GITEX GLOBAL 2025.

His Highness visited the European Innovation Council pavilion, where he was briefed on the participation of 15 leading innovation-driven companies exploring new partnerships through the event. He also toured the pavilions of Cisco Systems, Huawei and Siemens, where he was introduced to the latest AI, digital transformation and sustainability solutions shaping the future of industries.

As part of his visit, His Highness also stopped at the e& pavilion, where he viewed future-focused technologies including flying cars, electric air taxis (eVTOLs), AI-powered autonomous vehicles and robotics. He also visited the pavilions of the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and the Community Development Authority, where he reviewed innovative AI-driven and smart solutions that enhance service quality and reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s smartest and most inclusive cities.

Now in its 45th edition, GITEX GLOBAL focuses on AI infrastructure development, accelerating global innovation, and advancing international dialogue on policies and legislation that support responsible growth within the expanding AI economy. The event features a comprehensive agenda of conferences, expert discussions and interactive showcases, offering a global platform for cross-sector collaboration that empowers decision-makers, drives innovation and fosters sustainable digital growth.

GITEX GLOBAL serves as a leading platform bringing together global decision-makers and technology leaders, acting as a powerful catalyst for innovation and investment. The event unites government entities, innovation hubs and startups as they showcase the latest AI-powered solutions and services that enhance economic diversification and strengthen the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Alongside the participation of government entities, industry leaders, global technology companies, SMEs, investors and entrepreneurs, GITEX GLOBAL continues to pave the way for the next decade of digital transformation regionally and globally. The event highlights the growing impact of technology in driving economic and social progress and supports key national and local strategies, including the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the Dubai Blockchain Strategy and the UAE Vision 2031.