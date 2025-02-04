Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses the signing of an MoU between MBRSC and Thales Alenia Space

Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi: MBRSC’s development of Pressure Equalisation Unit of the Gateway lunar space station highlights the - UAE’s progress in space exploration and its strategic vision to push the boundaries of human advancement in space

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and Thales Alenia Space. Under the agreement, Thales Alenia Space will be a strategic partner in the development of the Pressure Equalisation Unit of the Gateway lunar space station.

The signing took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and President of MBRSC; and His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

On this occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Today, I was delighted to attend the signing of a cooperation agreement with Thales Alenia Space, in the presence of the President of the Italian Space Agency. This partnership is a major step towards realising the UAE’s space exploration goals, with Thales Alenia Space becoming a strategic partner in the country’s role in the Lunar Gateway Space Station. This trailblazing project will usher in a new era of human space exploration, paving the way for the first Emirati Arab astronaut to enter lunar orbit.”

“The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre spearheads the UAE's involvement in this project, which represents a vital step toward establishing humanity's permanent presence on the Moon and enabling future planetary missions. We are proud to join forces with our international partners – the United States, Japan, Canada, and the European Union – to push the frontiers of discovery and exploration,” His Highness added.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, and Giampiero Di Paolo, Deputy CEO and Senior Vice President, Observation, Exploration and Navigation at Thales Alenia Space. The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, His Excellency Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the UAE and Prof. Eng. Teodoro Valente, President of the Italian Space Agency.

Through its participation in the development of the Pressure Equalisation Unit of the Gateway lunar space station, the UAE aims to strengthen its global presence in the fields of space science and technology.

Trailblazing global space missions

His Excellency Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President of MBRSC, said: “This achievement reflects our leadership’s guidance in fostering an environment where ambition is transformed into action. As the UAE continues to contribute to groundbreaking global space missions, its position as a driving force in space exploration is further solidified, enhancing its scientific and technological leadership in the long term.”

He added: “MBRSC’s development of the Pressure Equalisation Unit of the Gateway lunar space station highlights the progress achieved by the UAE in space exploration. It also reflects the strategic vision that drives the nation’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of human advancement in space."

His Excellency Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, said: “Through our leadership's steadfast support, we continue to achieve remarkable milestones in the global space sector. Our partnership with Thales Alenia Space represents a crucial step to enhance innovation and develop advanced technologies in the field of space exploration. The UAE’s development of the Pressure Equalisation Unit aboard the Gateway lunar space station ensures the sustainability of our participation in major global space projects. These projects will enable future generations to achieve unprecedented accomplishments in this vital sector, showcasing the technical skills of Emiratis in space exploration and qualifying them to develop missions that benefit humanity.”

Strategic partnerships

His Excellency Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said: “The Emirates Airlock represents a key component in constructing essential infrastructure for lunar missions and beyond, ensuring that astronauts are fully prepared for complex scientific research on the lunar surface. Strategic partnerships with leading global entities in the space sector, such as Thales Alenia Space, enhance our ability to develop advanced solutions and technologies that support the future of space exploration. By pursuing ambitious projects that reflect our leadership’s vision, MBRSC continues to play a critical role in positioning the UAE as a key contributor to global space exploration and technological progress.”

Hervé Derrey, CEO, Thales Alenia Space, said: “I would like to sincerely thank the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre for putting its trust in our company. This new pressurised element is crucial for the Lunar Gateway as it will be designed to enable extravehicular activities for astronauts in particular. We are delighted to accompany the MBRSC and the UAE’s bold vision in space exploration and support their commitment to international partners. This new contract emphasises even more Thales Alenia Space’s leading positions in the fields of space transportation systems, orbital infrastructures and deep space exploration.”

The Pressure Equalisation Unit

The UAE will be responsible for operating the Pressure Equalisation Unit of the station for a potentially extendable period of up to 15 years. The unit will weigh 10 tonnes, with a length of 10 metres and width of 4 metres, while the size of the entire station is 19 x 20 x 42M. This will enable the UAE to have a permanent seat and scientific contributions in the largest lunar and space exploration programme. It will be among the first countries to send an astronaut to the moon during this project, with priority access to advanced scientific and engineering data gathered by the station, enhancing its journey of knowledge.

Stages of development

The Pressure Equalisation Unit will be developed in five main stages: planning; design; qualification process; flight preparation; and operations.

The planning stage consists of establishing objectives, strategies and project partners for the creation of the Pressure Equalisation Unit, while the second stage will include the development of detailed designs and specifications for the components of the Pressure Equalisation Unit in order to be assembled.

The qualification process stage features testing and qualifying the Pressure Equalisation Unit’s components to ensure their reliability and safety for space conditions and requirements. The fourth phase of the Pressure Equalisation Unit’s development will include the preparations and launch of the space components, and their integration into the Gateway lunar space station.

The next phase is the operational stage, where the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s team will be responsible for the operation of the Pressure Equalisation Unit, ensuring its proper functioning as a crucial component of The Gateway lunar space station.

Significance of Gateway

The Gateway lunar space station is a key component of NASA’s Artemis programme and will be the first space station to orbit the Moon. Built in collaboration with international and commercial partners, it will provide essential support functions for astronauts, allowing them to carry out their missions efficiently. The station will also host astronauts for extended periods, enhance the capabilities of missions to the lunar surface, and support studies related to solar and cosmic radiation, as part of the programme's vision of lunar exploration and future missions to Mars.

The UAE first announced its participation in developing a module on the Gateway lunar space station alongside the USA, Japan, Canada and the European Union in January 2024. The project also includes sending the first Emirati astronaut into lunar orbit.

